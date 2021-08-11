Thirty-six people infected with the COVID-19 virus were in one of Angelina County’s two intensive care units while 15 sat in general isolation Wednesday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported three new coronavirus related fatalities in Angelina County that happened on July 29, Aug. 1 and Aug. 4, respectively.
This comes after the number of newly reported cases has risen significantly in the last few weeks. The state lists an estimated 582 active cases in Angelina County, which is down more than 20 from Tuesday’s numbers.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District said Angelina County saw 478 new cases in the last seven days in its latest update posted Wednesday with cases as of Tuesday.
There were 85 new positive and 171 new probable cases between Aug. 6 and 10. There were 5,338 total positive and 4,448 total probable cases as of Tuesday.
The number of newly confirmed cases haven’t risen to the same height they did in either of the two previous waves but reflect a similar pattern to the beginning of the first wave in the summer of 2020, DSHS data shows.
Fatalities, while increasing from a month ago, have failed to reach the same height they did in either the first or second waves.
Hospitalizations have continued to increase. There were fewer hospitalizations on Aug. 7, when SETRAC reported 19 people in the ICU. That number has nearly doubled since, with 36 COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Wednesday.
New coronavirus admissions have slowed since Aug. 5, when there were 11 new admissions. There were three new admissions on Wednesday.
Coronavirus patients make up 25.76% of the hospital’s census.
Vaccinations in Angelina County are on the rise again. The last week of July and first week of August both saw more than 1,200 new vaccine doses administered. This is a sharp uptick from the lull seen from the end of May to mid-July.
There have been 58,740 doses administered so far; there were 310 doses administered between Aug. 8 and 11.
There were 27,941 people fully vaccinated and 33,309 people with at least one dose as of Wednesday. Most of the vaccines have been administered through either a pharmacy or the public health department or government facilities.
People between 16 and 49 years remain the largest demographic vaccinated, and of those, women have taken more of the vaccines than men.
Statewide, cases have continued to increase into a clear third wave. There have been more new cases reported per day this summer than were reported in the state’s first wave. Numbers have not reached the same height that they did in the second wave, around Christmas 2020.
The number of fatalities across the board have failed to rise into a third wave, though.
There were 14,214 new confirmed cases, 3,684 new probable and 112 new fatalities statewide as of Wednesday. There have been 2.7 million confirmed cases and 52,370 fatalities in Texas.
