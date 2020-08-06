Local and state economic influencers gathered virtually for the Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas’ Workforce Wednesday to talk about the state of the East Texas workforce and its future.
Mark Durand, executive director of Workforce Solutions DET, spoke and introduced the guest speakers.
“This is the fifth of our Workforce Wednesdays,” Durand said. “We serve 12 counties, and we’re trying to make sure that each of our counties are aware of the services we provide and of what’s happening at the federal, state and local levels.
“Our goal throughout the process is to work with our employers, making sure that you’re aware of the services that we provide during the pandemic, what we’ve done to help you remain open, reopen, recruit your employees, get them back to work and help you find new employees.”
Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) recognized and thanked several individuals and entities for their work during the pandemic and spoke about how the numbers in May tripled from the May 2019 rates and how the numbers are on a downward trajectory.
“We hope it (the downward trajectory) continues, but we know there’s a lot more to be done for those numbers to get back to where we’re feeling good about it,” Ashby said. “When we’re feeling good about it is when everyone that wants to work has an opportunity to go back into the workforce.”
At the end of the day, matching the needs of the local business community to an educated and trained workforce is the goal, Ashby said. He said he could not say enough about the efforts being made by employers in Angelina County to survive and once again thrive.
Ashby said the Legislature knows that Gov. Greg Abbott wants to move to the next step in reopening the state, but he has to follow the advice given by medical professionals.
“I’m the eternal optimist here, but it seems like hopefully we’re seeing these numbers plateau,” Ashby said. “There’s trials in the field for a vaccine, so we’re very optimistic about hopefully, in the not-too-distance future, there being a vaccine available to help restore a confidence in the economy and employers and employees.”
He said the state wants to fully reopen and go back to being the No. 1 job creation state in the United States.
Durand touched on several topics like workforce statistics, saying the employment numbers have increased by about 2,000 and unemployment numbers have decreased more than 900.
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery spoke about how the pandemic has devastated the economy and how the county is attempting to reopen safely. He said it is “high time” to get the rest of the county open.
He said the county is doing everything it can to keep taxes low during budget season, and they appreciate Workforce Solutions DET for their efforts.
Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said the city is pleased to be part of the program and again praised the teamwork among different agencies and organizations in this effort.
“We try to keep all of our voices together and to speak with one voice,” Brown said. “For uncharted water, I think we’ve done very well.”
He said through a $500,000 grant to help small businesses, they received more than 120 applications and funded 62. They are reexamining the applications to distribute the remainder of the money.
Bob Samford, director of the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, also spoke, announcing that they are expecting to land their first corporation because of the city’s decision to designate Lufkin as a foreign-trade zone.
“Thanks to everyone who helped us with the foreign-trade zone. I think it’s going to be instrumental in Lufkin’s future success,” Samford said.
Michael Simon, president of Angelina College, spoke about the college’s position in assisting with economic development and training the workforce.
He said key offices in the college have been operating in person for several weeks, and the safety protocols have worked well.
“We’ve had some instances of COVID among employees and students, but as they’ve investigated, they found those occurred off campus, not something that was being contracted on campus,” Simon said.
The fall semester will begin on Aug. 24 as a blend of in-person classes, hybrid classes and online classes. Instructors are being required to have a “toggle switch” plan to transition to completely online if it becomes necessary.
He said the college is not seeing an increase in individuals seeking out training to transition to a new career like they normally would during a time of high unemployment, and the college’s registration is down 20%.
Workforce Solutions DET has been able to hire new temporary employees to process employer surveys, thanks to additional funding from the state. Durand encouraged employers to complete these to identify their needs during this time.
“For instance, since June 15, we’ve completed 112 surveys,” he said. “In that, we’ve identified about 400 jobs.”
He also touched on how Workforce Solutions DET is committed to connecting individuals with education to further their careers and providing employees and employers with safe access to one another through programs like virtual job fairs.
Aaron Demerson, commissioner representing employers, was one of the guest speakers. He recognized and thanked those who are playing a role in rebuilding and strengthening the workforce and spoke about communications among state officials and employees during the pandemic.
He said they have held about 50 town hall meetings recently connecting individuals around the state, including the governor’s office.
“The governor always talks about bringing the worlds of workforce, economic development and education together — that’s the secret sauce in Texas,” Demerson said. “Mark, you guys have been doing that in a big, big way with the folks you have in your region.”
Demerson said they have done about four years of work in a four-month timeframe — 4 million claims have been filed and $20 billion has been paid out.
“That’s something that’s unprecedented in its nature, and we’re handling that,” he said. “We’re really trying to make a difference so that we’re providing the customer service we can to those Texans who really, really need it.”
Demerson offered assistance to employers, inviting them to call his office with any questions for their legal team, and he said Durand and his team are the boots on the ground getting things done where the rubber meets the road at the local level.
Elsa Ramos, legal counsel for Demerson, said there is an employer hotline at (800) 832-9394 and an employer email at employerinfo@twc.state.tx.us that are funneled through their office.
She said while the additional $600 in unemployment benefits has expired, state benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are still available.
If an employer has work for an employee but they refuse to come back to work, Ramos said the employer can report them so Demerson’s office can investigate whether or not they should continue to receive benefits.
“You report to us, let us investigate whether or not that person has good cause to refuse to come back to work,” she said.
For employers who took initiative and reopened but had to close again and their employees are out of work again, Ramos said if it has been more than two weeks since employees have received unemployment benefits, they may have to “reawaken” their claim.
She recommended employers advise their employees to continue to make payment requests every two weeks whether they are working or not to keep their accounts live in case of another temporary layoff.
Ramos also reminded employers that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a piece of federal legislation passed in March, requires employers with fewer than 500 employees to pay two weeks, up to 80 hours of sick leave, to employees who are unable to work because they are quarantined on the advice of a healthcare provider or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
She recommended speaking with the Department of Labor at (866) 487-9243 for more information on the FFCRA.
