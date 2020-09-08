The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting 32 new cases and 52 new probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in its first update since Aug. 31.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,635 and the total active cases to 420, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
“A probable is treated the same as a positive. They still have to quarantine; it’s the same regimen,” Shaw said in a previous report. “It’s a different way to dilute the numbers, which is not helpful for the public.”
The health district reported 2,013 positive tests, 1,769 estimated recoveries and 237 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,013 positive cases, 72 fatalities, 1,769 recoveries and 172 active cases in the county on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 265 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Tuesday.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported four active offender cases and 31 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. There are 77 people on medical restriction, four in medical isolation and the facility is still on lockdown.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the state's disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. The extension came as three of the state’s largest school districts experienced technical issues as their students started the new school year virtually.
Starting today, the state also will require school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
Last week, Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There were no new positive cases among students or staff on Tuesday, and 300 students and 18 staff members remain isolated or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Tuesday reported 641,791 positive cases, 13,553 deaths, an estimated 553,409 recoveries and an estimated 74,829 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 1,416 new cases and 61 new deaths. A total of 5,339,126 molecular tests had been conducted as of Monday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
