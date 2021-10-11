NACOGDOCHES — The coronavirus pandemic prompted the Texas Supreme Court to cancel all jury trials in April 2020, and the resulting backlog of cases has created a dilemma for Texas sheriffs who detain those charged with a crime who cannot make bail.
On Thursday, Nacogdoches County judges decided to move forward with jury selection in November or December, offering some light at the end of the tunnel. A similar attempt was made in July, but was canceled when the delta variant brought a new spike in cases.
It’s expected to take several months for any noticeable change in the docket backlog. As of the end of September, 826 criminal cases were pending in county and district court. That number does not include any misdemeanors pending before the four Justices of the Peace.
In many jurisdictions, the pandemic forced officials to release large numbers of those awaiting trial on a modified program that closely resembles parole. They were seeing a double whammy, since few cases were being resolved and large numbers of corrections officers became infected with the virus.
In Nacogdoches County, Sheriff Jason Bridges said he will not release anyone who poses a risk to the county.
The sheriff mentioned that family members of two inmates made complaints about how the jail was handling the virus. (Read the Sept. 24 story detailing the complaints and the five initial Delta variant cases at tinyurl.com/3ywnbvmr.)
“We treat people with COVID according to their symptoms,” Bridges said. “We have a protocol set by a doctor that we follow, and it depends on what symptoms are.”
“These inmates are getting good medical treatment by great medical staff — probably better treatments than they would be getting if they were at the house,” he said.
Bridges also addressed the complaint about the jail deducting the cost of Tylenol and some other medications from the inmate’s commissary fund.
“This is a taxpayer’s money and it’s not their fault that somebody is incarcerated in the jail. So, yes, we charge inmates if they have money on the books … We’re going to do what we can to help keep costs low,” Bridges said.
Many of the detainees being held Friday afternoon do not have any funds in their commissary account, and they receive medication as needed from the medical staff. Bridges said he doesn’t pass on costs for infusions or other treatments with high price tags.
The maximum capacity of the jail is 292; 282 were being held Friday and 16 are being held in nearby counties.
Bridges voiced his concerns about the jail population remaining at or near capacity since there’s little opportunity to move pre-trial detainees to other counties. Many entities that typically offer contract jail space have the facilities but not enough jailers.
The duration of the pandemic is heightening the impact on pretrial detainees. Many people charged with violent offenses have been awaiting trial for two years or more, Bridges pointed out.
Pre-pandemic, the most serious criminal cases typically went to trial a year after being filed. Currently, 22 inmates were booked into jail earlier than 2020. In general, some trials are delayed as a defense strategy. The attorney and his client realize a conviction is almost certain and prefer to stay in the county with central air conditioning/heating and better opportunities to see family.
Bridges doesn’t expect his population to shrink any time soon.
“We're probably going to have to maintain this — having a high jail count. That means our food costs go up, all our costs go up.
“It's a difficult situation when we, you know, we normally house 30 to 40. We're averaging over 200 a day with 16 being housed in another county. So it's definitely taken its toll, but we will get through it. And hopefully things will, will start rolling. The trials and the courts will start moving here before long and we can we can start moving some of these inmates in getting going with or where they're supposed to be going,” Bridges said.
“You know, just talking about inmates, over the last four or five years, the people that are being arrested and accused of crimes, it just seemed like it's a different level of crime than it ever has been. It's a lot more serious crimes that people are being booked in on. We've even had a hard time finding trustees to work inside the jail. Obviously, we're not going to have people with high-level offenses making trustee status. So even that's been a difficult challenge for us.”
