For those in need, free masks and hand sanitizer will be given out from 4-6 p.m. today at Jones Park in Lufkin.
The Porchia Ridley-Kinney Foundation partnered with Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle and the Hanes Corp. to provide free masks to the community. The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas donated the hand sanitizer, Shankle said on Friday.
“Porchia asked if she could come to Lufkin to give out masks, because she wants to try to help everyone,” Shankle said. “Not everybody has the money to go out and buy masks, so she’s going to bring about 400 masks to give out to those that need them.”
The duo recognized that not everybody has a mask yet, and that to buy masks someone would have to enter a store. To go inside a store, the city mandates that people have a mask.
“We’re trying to keep a pandemic down,” Shankle said. “I’m not going to say it will stop it, but if everyone would cover up then it would help eliminate some of it.”
He asked that everybody remember social distancing guidelines as they come to pick up masks to keep people safe.
“We’re just trying to make sure that people have what they need to to go to stores and be around other people,” he said.
