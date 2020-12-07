The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 197 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council says Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 3.9%. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services lists Angelina County at 107 fatalities as of Monday evening.
The health district reported 93 new positives and 104 new probable cases on Thursday. The new totals are 2,808 positive and 1,268 probable cases. They list 4,076 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state also listed 2,715 positive cases and 2,378 estimated recoveries, leaving 230 active cases Monday. However, their active case numbers do not include probable cases, which are only tracked by local entities and the state’s data is usually delayed compared to locally produced data.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows the COVID hospital census is at 20.92% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 36 COVID patients in general isolation and five in the intensive care unit on Monday.
Their data shows nine new hospitalizations Monday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 257 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and 58 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Monday. The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 41 recovered offender cases, five active employee cases and 16 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,258,214 confirmed cases, 22,627 fatalities and 1,038,806 estimated recoveries. They estimate 200,050 active cases, with 8,712 new cases and 33 new fatalities Monday.
