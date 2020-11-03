The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported nine new COVID-19 cases and 35 probable cases Tuesday morning.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,331 and the total active cases to 725, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way. People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported that there were 2,326 positive tests and 640 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,317 positive cases, 93 fatalities, 2,142 recoveries and 82 active cases on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 253 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and 56 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Tuesday morning.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported no active offender cases and 38 recovered offender cases and no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases in the Diboll Prison Unit.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said COVID-19 patients take up 14.78% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and 19 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
As of Tuesday, 15,986 cumulative positive student cases and 10,141 positive staff cases were reported with an estimated 2,136,847 students on campus as of Sept. 28 and 800,078 staff count from 2019-20. A new report will be released Thursday.
That report shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data shows six new student cases (two from early education to third grade, one from grades 4-6 and three from grades 7-12) and 44 total student cases (14 from early education to third grade, six from grades 4-6 and 24 cases from grades 7-12). That same data shows three new staff cases with 14 total staff cases.
■ Diboll ISD data shows one new student case in grades 7-12. There have been seven total cases at the district (two from early education to third grade and five from grades 7-12). There has only been one staff case.
■ Hudson ISD data shows one new student case in grades 4-6 and 10 new student cases in grades 7-12. There have been 27 total cases in the district (four from early education to third grade, four from grades 4-6 and 19 from grades 7-12). One new staff case was reported, and there have been four total staff cases.
■ Huntington ISD data shows one new case in grades 7-12. There were four total cases in the district (one in grades 4-6 and three in grades 7-12). There have been two staff cases.
■ Zavalla ISD data shows no new student or staff cases. There were two total student cases (one in grades 4-6 and one in grades 7-12) and two total staff cases.
■ Central ISD data shows no new student cases and one new staff case. There were four total student cases (two in early education to third grade and two in grades 7-12). There have been five total staff cases.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy has no new student or staff cases. They have reported no student cases and three staff cases.
Statewide, the DSHS on Tuesday reported 909,257 positive cases, 18,097 deaths, an estimated 787,685 recoveries and an estimated 405,658 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 3,982 new daily cases and 20 new deaths. A total of 8,291,703 molecular tests had been conducted as of Monday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
