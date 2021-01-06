Groveton Mayor Byron Richards has died of complications from COVID-19.
Mayor Pro-Tem Ralph Bennett said Richards’ death was sudden, and came as quite a shock after he went to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. Bennett received a call at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday from another council member with the news that Richards had died.
“I was very devastated and hurt, hearing that,” Bennett said. “We had a real good working relationship.”
While the news has come as a surprise to many, it was no surprise to Richards. Bennett said while he was getting a bite to eat in McAlister on Monday, his friend had called him and told him he felt like he wasn’t going to make it.
“He told me to tell both city secretaries that they were very good workers and he enjoyed working with them, and he told me to thank the council, that they had stood behind him 100% in his decision making, and he told me that I would do a very good job for the city as mayor,” Bennett said. “I told him, ‘You shouldn’t talk like that. Our lives are in God’s hands. God has the final say so on what transpires with us.’”
The two were friends for somewhere around 30 years. Bennett said Richards was a great mentor to him, and he showed strong leadership, taking action against things most people wouldn’t want to fool with.
Richards was appointed as mayor in August of 2010 after the then-mayor resigned during a time when the city was beginning to redo its infrastructure and attempt to increase growth, Bennett said.
“He was very dedicated to this community,” Bennett said. “He was all about putting the community before him.”
Some of the most prominent things Richards accomplished while in office included the downtown renovation that is currently in progress, overseeing the water and sewer line improvements and securing the building of a water well.
“He was quite instrumental in the growth of this community,” Bennett said. “We’ve done things that haven’t been seen here, I bet you, in over 60 years.”
One of the most important things to Richards was his ministry at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial as a chaplain, Bennett said. He drove there twice a week to serve his calling, even seeing Bennett there once when he was hospitalized in 2020.
Richards’ humor and leadership will be greatly missed, Bennett said.
Funeral services are pending at this time as family makes preparations. Richards leaves behind a wife, Sandy, and numerous children.
