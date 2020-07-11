Omnicare, a CVS Health company, is partnering with the state to provide COVID-19 on-site, same-day testing and results for residents and staff at assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout Texas.
"This partnership with Omnicare and CVS Health will increase COVID-19 testing in our assisted living facilities and nursing homes and help us protect vulnerable Texans from COVID-19," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release. "Our collaboration with public and private entities is crucial to ramping up testing in Texas and mitigating the spread of this virus — especially among our most vulnerable populations."
These test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 100,000 tests in July alone. Testing in assisted living facilities began Thursday.
State testing teams completed testing of all nursing home staff and residents in June at Abbott’s direction. Omnicare will begin testing in nursing homes next week.
For questions regarding the testing announcement, contact the Governor’s Press Office at (512) 463-1826.
The rate of deaths in Texas has been accelerating, with the state surpassing 3,000 deaths on Friday, just 24 days after 2,000 deaths were reported, as noted in an Associated Press article. By contrast, it took 53 days to get from the first death to 1,000 deaths and 39 days to get from 1,000 to 2,000 deaths.
Nearly 40% of Texas’ fatalities were residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes or assisted living facilities, while other hot spots include prisons and meatpacking plants.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit, to 1,071. The case count in Angelina County rose by 202 in just five days.
The city of Lufkin is reporting 743 cases confirmed by the health department with 480 estimated active, 603 estimated recovered and 328 from the Duncan Unit confirmed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. That information includes data compiled by the city from multiple sources. The health district is reporting nine deaths while the TDCJ is reporting 11 presumed COVID-19 deaths from the prison facility. The city lists TDCJ's confirmed number of deaths at eight.
The city estimates the county's active infection rate at 5.54%.
Nacogdoches County reported 29 new cases and five new deaths Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 547 and the total number of deaths to 30. Of those cases, 185 are estimated to be active. Three of the new cases are from the same or previously reported households and one is related to a long-term care facility.
The state of Texas has had 250,462 cases reported with an estimated 127,880 recoveries, an estimated 119,470 active cases and 3,112 deaths, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. It has conducted 2,710,290 total tests with 214,872 of those being antibody tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.