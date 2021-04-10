The temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements, announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will end at 11:59 p.m. April 14.

Angelina County Tax Assessor-Collector Billie Page urges county residents to complete any overdue transactions now.

Options for renewing your vehicle registration are:

Online: Visit TxDMV.gov. There is a $1 discount if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to the Angelina County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office, PO Box 1344, Lufkin, TX 75902-1344.

In Person: Main office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. Monday through Friday; Diboll office at 211 N. Temple Drive Monday only; Huntington office at 205 Gibson St. Wednesday and Thursday; or Zavalla Office at 134 Warren on Tuesday only.

Before renewing registration, Angelina County residents will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration.

Vehicle registration renewal.

Vehicle titling.

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

30-day temporary permits.

If you need assistance with completing your transaction, please contact the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office at 634-8376 ext 3.