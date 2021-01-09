The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 124 new positive and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported three new COVID-19 related fatalities in Angelina County on Friday, bringing the total to 160 people.
There have been 16 people die from complications with the virus since Jan. 1.
The case fatality rate for Angelina County was 2.7% on Friday with only 157 deaths counted, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council shows. The organization’s data is delayed in comparison to state and local data, so it doesn’t show the latest cases or fatalities.
The health district report shows 60 new positive cases and 63 new probable cases. There have been 3,851 positive and 2,386 probable cases as of Friday night. The health district lists 6,237 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
State officials on Friday estimated 1,170 active cases and 4,783 recoveries in Angelina County. The state also reported 3,790 confirmed cases and 2,323 probable cases.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
Hospitalizations rose Friday and dropped slightly Saturday in Angelina County, according to SETRAC data.
That data shows Saturday’s COVID-19 hospital census at 42.02% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There are 188 patients total between the two hospitals with 67 COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 12 in the ICU.
There were nine new coronavirus admissions on Jan. 7, 10 new admissions on Jan. 8 and seven new Saturday.
The total COVID-positive census in hospitals within Trauma Service Area H, which includes Angelina County, has remained above 30% for seven straight days, the same data shows. With the largest portion of those cases coming from Angelina County.
Statewide, there have been 1,684,271 confirmed cases, 234,917 probable cases, 29,691 fatalities and 1,549,210 estimated recoveries. State officials estimate 344,221 active cases, with 17,335 new positive cases, 5,611 new probable cases and 372 new fatalities on Friday.
Fatality data is incomplete and daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed with the state, according to the state’s website.
New school data from a report the week of Jan. 5 shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data with no new student and no new staff cases. The data shows 146 total student cases and 83 total staff cases. Five cases came from on campus, 82 came from off campus and 142 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Diboll ISD data with no new student or staff cases. The data shows 57 total student cases and 22 total staff cases. Three infections came from on campus, 28 came from off campus, 48 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Hudson ISD data with no new student cases but one new staff case. The state lists 54 total student cases and 21 total staff cases. Fifty-seven cases came from off campus and 18 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Huntington ISD data with no new student cases, but two new staff cases. The data shows nine total student cases and 17 total staff cases. No infections came from on campus, 21 came from off campus and five came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Zavalla ISD data with no new student or staff cases. The data shows one student case and three total staff cases. Two cases came from off campus and one from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Central ISD data with no new student or staff cases. The data shows 10 total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data showing no new student cases but two new staff cases. They list one total student case, and 11 total staff cases. The data shows seven cases coming from off campus and two from an unknown origin.
