Representatives from local agencies in Angelina County have met almost weekly since late January to discuss how best to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and what the next steps are as a community.
The group’s latest meeting on Tuesday included: members of the Texas Department of Emergency Management; representatives of Brookshire Brothers; County Judge Don Lymbery and Emergency Management coordinator Ricky Connor; Angelina College President Michael Simon; Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw and Jane Ainsworth, who has organized volunteers for the vaccine clinics; director of Convention Services Brant Lee; state Rep. Trent Ashby’s district director Linda Parker and more.
“Really, it’s representative of several different entities across Angelina County,” said St. Luke’s Health-Memorial CEO Monte Bostwick, who led the meeting. “You have the college, you have Brookshire Brothers, the hospitals, the city, the county have been coming together to talk about our current status.”
Angelina County as a whole is represented by Lymbery.
The city has been instrumental in keeping the convention center available, Bostwick said.
The meetings have not been public and Bostwick hopes they stop happening soon, he said. He said no members of the group were elected — Lymbery was the only elected official there during Tuesday’s meeting.
“When you come in a group like this, it’s important to have a free flow of dialogue.None of us in here are elected; I am by no means responsible,” he said. “I help to kind of pull together and facilitate. All of the parties here that are represented here bring something to the table to help us get something done.”
He recognized the need for transparency, but also for the group to have a semblance of comfort in speaking with one another to respond to the situation at hand.
This group came together to formulate a plan to have Angelina County designated a vaccine hub, he said. They began meeting two weeks before the hub status was given by the state, according to Bostwick.
“What we did after that is said, ‘OK, that’s one step. Now we’ve got that, but we’ve got to continue to coordinate,’” he said. “This group has been meeting every week, with the exception of the weather week, which we canceled that week, to just have an open dialogue about where we’re at, what are the next steps, what do we need to be thinking about next?”
The primary focus of the group has been on the clinics facilitated by the health district that have put around 10,000 shots in arms, according to Bostwick. This number does not include the vaccines administered by the hospitals or other health care facilities, he said.
The hub includes Polk and San Augustine counties, which are partnered with the health district, Bostwick said.
The focus is now on software to allow the health district to schedule people for vaccines in a much more efficient manner than purely by the current system of calling each patient. Shaw, in early February, said health district staff and volunteers were making thousands of calls to schedule individuals for vaccinations and it is not an efficient system.
Her goal at the time was to coordinate with Angelina College, streamline the process and improve overall communications.
The college board of directors approved an allocation of $40,000 on Feb. 23 to go toward this goal, The Lufkin Daily News reported. The T.L.L. Temple Foundation gifted the health district $210,000 to have the software rolled out, Bostwick said.
“Somewhere probably in the next two weeks we’ll be able to roll that software out,” Bostwick said.
The goal of the software is to make vaccinations more accessible, so people with access to the internet can look up the website, put all their information in and even potentially set reminders for the appointment, Bostwick said. The call center will remain open for individuals who don’t have access to internet or are otherwise incapable of using the online platform, he said.
The next steps this group are beginning to think about are how to expand access to the vaccine in the counties and communities without the same opportunity, he said. While those people may still come to Lufkin to receive a vaccine, this group wants to implement strategies to better serve the community.
“Our goal is to increase the number of doses we have coming into the hub so we can then distribute that in the other counties to help them get their populations vaccinated,” Bostwick said.
Angelina County is on track within the state for the number of people vaccinated compared to population, Bostwick said, referencing a conversation with Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd. But the goal isn’t just to vaccinate Angelina County, but the region.
This will happen as the hub can receive more doses and show the need is great enough to ask for more doses, he said. From there, the partnership plans to connect with other agencies. Bostwick named Walgreens, among a few others, to reach communities outside of Angelina County in the future.
