More than 32 members of the U.S. Navy, Army and Air Force arrived in town this week to provide clinical support to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial of Lufkin staff managing the three hospital’s COVID-19 wings.
“They are on the grounds. They went through orientation yesterday and finished it up today,” Tina Alexander-Sellers, market director of marketing and communications for the hospital, said.
The members are acclimating to the new hospital and its procedures, she said. They’re already skilled in the medical side, but are learning the operations of the hospital.
There are 16 critical care nurses, 10 medical surgery nurses, four respiratory techs and two support personnel, alongside multiple commanding officers. Other support staff will be in and out, including chaplains.
“The type of service they’re providing at this point is focused strictly on the care of patients and supplement care for COVID-wing hospital personnel,” Alexander-Sellers said.
This will enable St. Luke’s to offer support to surrounding counties with their patient care needs as each tackles the virus.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported two new COVID-19 admits, but the number of intensive care unit hospitalizations rose to 30 people, which is up from the 16 reported on Thursday.
The local hospital coronavirus census was at 28.5%, with 62 total COVID patients to the hospitals’ 214 total patient count. Together, both hospitals can hold 277 patients, SETRAC reported.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District and the Texas Department of State Health Services had not released updates as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Both agencies reported 4,286 positive cases and 2,835 probable cases. The state reported 821 active cases and 213 fatalities. It estimates 6,087 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
