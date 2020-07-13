The National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association voted on Monday afternoon to move the fall sports schedule to the spring.
The move affected football, volleyball, soccer and the beginning of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
Angelina College will now open its basketball practices on Jan. 11 before playing the season from Jan. 29-March 27.
Teams will be limited to a maximum of a 21-game regular season with the conference tournament to follow before championship play begins on April 19.
The Roadrunners won last season’s conference tournament to receive the automatic bid for the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, before it was canceled shortly after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the second straight season an AC basketball team had qualified for the tournament after the women competed in the national tournament in Lubbock in 2019.
The teams, led by head coaches Nick Wade and Byron Coleman, will aim to duplicate those feats in an abbreviated season. In previous years, the season would start in early November before ending in early March.
AC had previously made the decision to suspend its soccer seasons until the fall of 2021, although the NJCAA soccer season will be played in the spring of 2021.
AC’s 2021 baseball and softball seasons are set to be played as originally scheduled.
In addition to those sports, the junior college football season will begin on March 25 instead of the regular fall season.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” Christopher Parker, NJCAA president and CEO said in a statement. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
