CASA of the Pines will be hosting its 22nd annual Christmas Home Tour this year with some modifications for the COVID-19 pandemic.
From 2:30-8 p.m. Thursday, participants can view two in-person locations and 10 virtual locations through a private YouTube link captured thanks to Angela Marcotte of 360 Media of East Texas.
Barry and Karen Ogletree have offered their private Jeep museum and showcase as one of the in-person locations for an indoor/outdoor location.
“With COVID, mass amounts of people going in people’s homes right now is just really not something that we can do,” said Natalie Thornton, executive director of CASA. “(The Ogletrees) being able to do this in 2020 has been a real blessing because in other years, it wouldn’t be as necessary, and they are really going all out.”
There will be snacks and live music and Santa Claus will be available for photos, Thornton said.
Layered Home is the second in-person location and Thornton said they also work well because, as a retail business, they have made accommodations during the pandemic that others may not have.
The business has also done a remodel this year with Christmas in mind, and they are excited for the season, Thornton said.
The virtual tour offers participants a chance to view homes via a link sent out Thursday morning through Dec. 6.
“One thing that the pandemic has done is it has taught us all to think outside the box,” Thornton said. “One of our board members, Kelly Ferrara, had done some research, and she found a couple sites on how to do virtual tours, so the tour committee decided this would be a good route.”
The virtual tour provides a safe option during the pandemic, but it also offers an opportunity for some people who may not have wanted to offer a physical location to still showcase their home, Thornton said. Maybe they lived alone or they only wanted to showcase a collection of items or they only had the time, energy or resources to decorate a few rooms.
“My hope is that people still get the same traditional experience,” Thornton said. “One thing that always makes all of us here at CASA proud is that it’s part of people’s holiday traditions. For some people, this is the beginning of their holiday season. Being Dec. 3, right after Thanksgiving, sometimes we’ll have people show up here to buy tickets and they’ll tell us that they’ve been on every tour. That’s 21 years of tours that they’ve been on before this one. It’s a big deal to people, and it’s a part of their life memories.”
Tickets are $20 before Tuesday and $25 afterward. Proceeds go toward providing a court-appointed special advocate for every child in foster care.
“We’re very fortunate that we live in a community where we have a program that is a solid as it is because not all CASA programs can offer that to every child,” Thornton said. “We feel very fortunate that we live in this community.”
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3l0k42Q or at the CASA of the Pines office at 317 E. Shepherd Ave. in Lufkin.
