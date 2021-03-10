The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Angelina County has slowed, and there have been no reported deaths since Friday, according to state data.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 264 deaths Friday in addition to 4,666 confirmed positive cases, 3,318 probable cases, 234 estimated cases and 7,486 estimated recovered cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported one new COVID-19 admission on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Data showed 15 COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 13 in the ICU.
The COVID-19 census for Angelina County was 11.72% Tuesday.
There have been 8,808 vaccine doses distributed in East Texas, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The DSHS has published data showing the health district has been allocated 11,400 vaccinations for distribution.
State data also show 19,700 vaccinations have been allocated to hospitals, centers and medical professionals around Angelina County.
The health district and other partners have rolled out a new online registration platform for the vaccine in East Texas. Those interested can visit ETXcovidvaccine.com to register or call 630-8500 to reach the call center.
The state reported 2,326,885 total confirmed cases, 367,841 probable cases, 44,650 deaths and an estimated 2,518,534 recovered cases on Tuesday. The data also shows an estimated 128,614 active cases and 3,744 new confirmed cases, 1,063 new probable cases and 167 new deaths as of Tuesday.
