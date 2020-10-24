The value system of the world I grew up in has certainly changed these past few years, and I guess that is where my concern really lies.
I was watching a rerun of ‘‘The Waltons’’ on my favorite TV channel a few weeks ago and one of the Walton sons was graduating from high school. He made a speech and ended with news that he and the other three males in his graduating class had gone to the military recruiting office that day and signed up to enter the service and help his America win the war in the year 1944.
It touched my heart to be reminded that “back in those days” everyone loved this country and would do anything to keep it safe and functioning for the future of all citizens.
I do not sense that in today’s environment. We do not listen to each other anymore. We are only preparing to respond back and lash out rather than listen, reflect and explain.
I know I am preaching, but by golly we have got to get back to being civil and caring for one another. Respect and gratitude are not dead, but are seldom used. We need to be more appreciative of our fellow citizens and look in the mirror and ask if we might be part of the problem.
This COVID-19 virus has changed many social rules, and we must respect our citizens and do everything we can to protect the health of our community and family.
Please continue to wear your masks and practice social distancing. Everyone has a friend or family member who has been affected.
My prayer is for us to take every precaution necessary to lower our numbers and gradually return to our former social customs and work habits.
Please be respectful and cautious next weekend for Halloween. Be aware of where you are and be respectful of those families who participate in the trick-or-treat evening.
Thank you for continuing to shop locally and keeping our hometown merchants in business. We are so grateful to these wonderful stores for being open and supportive of our community. We need to make every effort to help them through these troubled waters.
Thank you for your watch, care and determination to keep Lufkin great. It is in our DNA to stay focused and do our best to make life better in Lufkin. Please keep a positive attitude, check on your neighbors and care for those less fortunate than you are.
Bless each of you!
