The latest wave of COVID-19 has killed at least 23 county residents since mid-July, according to regular updates by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On July 15, the department reported 288 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. That number has grown to 311 people in seven weeks. The four most recent have been reported since Tuesday.
The state also reported 5,003 confirmed cases and 3,768 probable cases on July 15 compared to the 5,821 confirmed and 5,506 probable cases it counted Thursday — in increase of 2,556 new cases in seven weeks.
The state lists an estimated 1,330 active cases and an estimated 9,686 recoveries. State numbers are typically on a delay, so it does not have the updated case counts the Angelina County & Cities Health District does.
The health district last updated its tallies Sept. 1, indicating 294 new positive or probable cases in Angelina County since The Lufkin Daily News’ last update on Sept. 1.
The health district reported 682 new confirmed cases in the last seven days.
Hospitalizations in Angelina County rose slightly from Tuesday to Wednesday, but numbers dipped on Thursday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. It reported 35 intensive care unit cases Tuesday, 37 on Wednesday and 34 on Thursday. It also reported 34 general isolation cases Tuesday, 38 on Wednesday and 39 on Thursday. There have been 40 new COVID-19 admissions since Aug. 27.
Approximately 775 vaccinations have been administered in Angelina County since Aug. 30, according to state data. This comes after a spike in vaccinations the week of Aug. 23, when 1,870 shots were given.
A little more than 30,000 people in Angelina County are fully vaccinated, while 36,577 have been given at least one dose, according to the state.
Statewide, the DSHS reported 17,099 new confirmed cases, 4,868 new probable cases and 341 newly reported fatalities on Sept. 2.
Trend data provided on the database shows the latest wave of new confirmed cases bringing in close to the same amount of daily average cases as the wave seen over the winter, but still not quite the same amount. The seven-day average for probable cases is just as high as it was over the winter.
Statewide, fatalities have not reached the point of either previous wave.
