The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 24 new cases and 15 new probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,892 and the total active cases to 666, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
“A probable is treated the same as a positive. They still have to quarantine; it’s the same regimen,” Shaw said in a previous report. “It’s a different way to dilute the numbers, which is not helpful for the public.”
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,144 positive tests, 1,769 estimated recoveries and 363 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,120 positive cases, 80 fatalities, 1,769 recoveries and 271 active cases in the county on Thursday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 257 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 45 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Thursday. One offender is in medical isolation.
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported no active offender cases and 40 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. There are 78 people on medical restriction, none in medical isolation and the facility is no longer on lockdown.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There were no new positive cases among students and staff on Thursday. There were 204 students and 34 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Thursday reported 723,919 positive cases, 15,267 deaths, an estimated 642,169 recoveries and an estimated 66,483 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 3,840 new daily cases and 138 new deaths. A total of 5,860,833 molecular tests had been conducted as of Wednesday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
