The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 328 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County Monday evening.
This puts the county's total at 7,984 total cases with 4,666 positive and 3,318 probable cases. Of those, 45 positive and 226 probable cases are new.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Committee shows 30 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU and eight in general isolation in Angelina County hospitals. This is a trend that has stayed mostly constant, with some days in which the numbers seemed to flip from the ICU to general isolation beds, through February.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported one death since Feb. 27, bringing the county's total deaths to 254.
The state's data also lists the county at 4,621 confirmed cases, 3,292 probable cases, 358 estimated active cases and 7,301 estimated recovered cases.
SETRAC also lists the COVID census for Angelina County at 16.45% with a hospital capacity of 276.
The state lists a total of 2,292,097 confirmed cases, 355,748 probable cases, 42,995 deaths and an estimated 2,429,453 recovered cases. The data also includes an estimated 156,989 active cases and 1,637 new confirmed cases, 344 new probable cases and 59 new deaths as of Monday.
The Brazos Transit District is continuing to offer free transportation to vaccinations. To schedule a ride, call (979) 778-0607 or (800) 272-0039 for those living in Angelina, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Jasper, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Netwon, Polk, Robertson, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker and Washington counties.
