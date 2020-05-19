Lufkin school trustees on Tuesday discussed movements on bond construction and contract renewals during its regular meeting.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said there was a second meeting of contractors at Lufkin Middle School last week, and bids are coming due this week to Berry & Clay Construction, the district’s construction manager for the multi-purpose facility and the middle school bond projects, and a guaranteed maximum price is expected soon.
“We are walking and looking at the first part of the building that will be pulled down in the back of the campus,” Torres said. “We have removed most of the movable items, there’s still a few to go. We’re now looking at that particular building with an eye for salvage and for passing down.”
The district will attempt to save items like water fountains, lights, basketball goals, flooring, etc. for other campuses to use, and they will be partnering with a local entity with “an eye for auctioning and salvaging,” Torres said.
“We will be in the business of allowing that to happen and recouping some money as we move forward before we just bulldoze the building,” she said. “We’re preparing all of that, and we are anxious to hopefully start construction on some of that this summer.”
The district is continuing to plan for upcoming instruction as regulations are loosened or added because of COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that districts are allowed to have in-person summer school, and board member Don Mulbach asked how LISD was planning on addressing this announcement.
“We are looking at that, and at this time we’re not anticipating having a mass in-school summer school,” she said. “It’s just not going to be something that works. However, we’ll still be offering online instruction for the high school where they can have credit recovery, credit advancement and dual credit opportunities.
‘‘Remember that in all grades, K through eighth, we have actually sent home all of their consumable textbook materials that have not been used for the last nine weeks, and so they will have summer program, and most teachers are including a guide for home use of what those curriculum materials are.”
An individual campus might be able to make the summer school work for students who need an extra head start, but it would be too big of an obstacle for the district to bring in en masse, Torres said.
“We are, however, looking at that guidance very closely because we feel that’s going to be a window of what our fall of 2020-21 is going to look like, as well, if we don’t get some relief from the spread of this disease,” she said. “We’re putting a critical eye to that because we’re trying to anticipate if that becomes the norm for the next school year, what are we going to do.”
Additionally, the high school has been through a full day of videoing for the hybrid graduation ceremony, and it has been going well, Torres said.
“We are one day in to the hybrid graduation ceremony, and the results and the comments from the parents and the students have been very positive about the event,” she said. “It’s been a very intimate type setting for the graduates to celebrate their graduation with their families. It’s been a good day.”
The board also passed renewing contacts with insurance companies and with the Beth and Horace Stubblefield Learning Center. Tim Hobbs, district purchasing and risk management coordinator, presented the contacts with Texas Kids First and the Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund for student athletic insurance and property, liability and auto insurance.
Hobbs said each contract increased from last year. Board member Hall Henderson asked why the price continued to increase after the sharp increase from last year, and Hobbs said that was normal across the state.
However, he also said TASB Risk Management Fund had little competition because of its deductible. Board members approved the renewal of the contracts but said they would like to look at a different method of obtaining contracts to give more companies a chance to bid.
Torres said they are continuing to look at updates regarding legislation like House Bill 3 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“We’re paying attention, and we’ll know more as we move through the summer,” Torres said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.