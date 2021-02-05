There were 174 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Angelina County on Thursday after three days with no update, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district listed 69 new positive cases, bringing the total to 4,467, and 105 new probable cases, bringing that total to 3,059. The district has counted 7,526 total positive and probable infections since the start of the pandemic.
The Texas Department of State Health Services listed four new fatalities as of Friday afternoon. There have now been 229 fatalities in Angelina County since the start of the pandemic.
The state estimates 879 active cases and 6,418 recoveries.
Hospitalizations rose slightly on Friday, according to data collected by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. Of the 228 total hospital census, there are 16 in general isolation — down two people from Thursday — and 35 in the intensive care unit — up four from Thursday.
There were four new COVID-19 admissions in Angelina County hospitals on Friday, according to SETRAC.
The hospital census rate dropped to 22.37% from 23% in Angelina County on Thursday.
New school data from a report the week of Jan. 31 shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data with 22 new student and 14 new staff cases. The data shows 278 total student cases and 156 total staff cases. Seven cases came from on campus, 199 came from off campus and 228 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Diboll ISD data with no new student but five new staff cases. The data show 87 total student cases and 35 total staff cases. Five infections came from on campus, 67 came from off campus and 50 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Hudson ISD data with 13 new student cases and four new staff cases. The state lists 82 total student cases and 30 total staff cases. Ninety-two cases came from off campus and 20 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Huntington ISD data with no new student cases but one new staff case. The data show seven total student cases and 21 total staff cases. No infections came from on campus, 15 came from off campus and two came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Zavalla ISD data with no new student or staff cases. The data show one student case and three total staff cases. One came from on campus, two cases came from off campus and one came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Central ISD data with no new student or staff cases. The data show 10 total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data showing three new student cases and one new staff case. The state lists nine total student cases and 16 total staff cases. The data show 15 cases coming from off campus and seven from an unknown origin.
