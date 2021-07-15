Things at the Angelina County & Cities Health District are returning somewhat to normal, administrator Sharon Shaw told the District’s board of health on Wednesday.
The health district offers medical services to individuals and families without health insurance in a way they can afford. And while it never really closed, it found alternative ways to offer care to those who needed it while keeping COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, Shaw said.
“We are fully open, and you can tell,” she said. “We have been busy, busy, busy. Our volumes are up, people are seeking care and services and assistance.”
Health care workers are still fully masked to ensure the safety of the workers and those seeking help, she said.
Back-to-school vaccinations are on the way as families gear up for this fall, she said. The health district hopes for more children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but are waiting on the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of the Moderna vaccine for people under the age of 18. There are thousands of doses waiting to be used in Angelina County, she said.
“So we are ready to get those kids in here, get them immunized in a safe fashion, get them ready for school,” she said. “We feel like we’re going to have a lot, we’ve been busy with immunizations over the summer.”
More than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through the health district and the Deep East Texas Partnership. This process is still ongoing, although no longer at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“We are here, at the health district, providing vaccines Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” she said. “We do have the Moderna and (Johnson & Johnson) available.”
But not enough people in Angelina County are vaccinated, the county is well below the state vaccination rate, Shaw said. There is still a ways to go but Shaw hopes the children’s vaccines will also help push the county forward.
The board also reviewed a draft of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
The health district anticipates a budget of $6.69 million, up $93,674 from the 2021 budget because of new funding opportunities, financial director Rosalind McAdams told the board.
The health district receives funding from a variety of sources — not just direct taxpayer dollars. Angelina County and each city, except Burke, are expected to pay a total of $86,771 to the health district. State contracts make up $2.6 million of the health district’s budget.
There are a few sources of revenue the health district received in the last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and those funds will be discontinued. But several contracts increased funding and there were new sources, like the Community Health Equity and Workforce contracts through the state, which added $145,00 and $355,000 to the budget respectively.
“The public health leadership workforce expansion is a CDC national initiative to put money into the public health workforce,” Shaw said. “It was highly noticed during our past pandemic that the public health infrastructure across the United States needs to be more robust, there needs to be more public health leadership, more understanding of what public health does.”
This way, when public health guidelines come out, the voices are on the same page, she said. The additional funding will permit the district to add senior level leadership positions and train them in a way to manage public health on a local, state and federal level.
The health district will use this money to hire four senior level officers, and it raised expenditures in the salaries line item by $330,000.
This budget has not been approved yet and there is an opportunity for some changes as the summer moves on.
The board also:
■ Approved Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery’s appointment to the health district board.
■ Approved the year-to-date Fiscal Year 2021 financial report.
■ Approved an amendment to the annual leave policy.
