Earlier this week, we ran an article highlighting the concerns of an Angelina County bar owner whose business was among thousands of other watering holes statewide forced to shut down — not once, but twice — due to COVID-19 mandates established by Gov. Greg Abbott.
We also pointed out how those same restrictions are now hampering an unlikely business — state Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, with some considering surrendering their Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission licenses rather than shutter their doors to veterans.
If more than 51% of its sales come from alcohol, a VFW post is considered a bar, leaving them subject to the same shutdown orders that have effectively sidelined those businesses for all but one month since March.
Fortunately, it appears Abbott may be ready to loosen some of those restrictions.
“I said last month that Texas wouldn’t have anymore lockdowns — despite demands from mayors & county judges insisting on lockdowns,” Abbott said on Twitter Monday. “Since my last orders in July, Covid numbers have declined — most importantly hospitalizations. I hope to provide updates next week about next steps.”
We imagine Abbott’s feeling the heat, too. We doubt endangering veterans’ services crossed his mind when he handed down orders that now appear likely to decimate the state’s bar industry.
But we definitely think there’s something strange about the fact that Texans are allowed to drink in bars that derive more than 51% of sales from food while establishments that don’t are facing extinction.
A lawsuit filed in July — one of many filed by bar owners since the shutdown orders — seems to offer an explanation for that, claiming Abbott singled out stand-alone bars while sparing those located in facilities like sports arenas, hotels, restaurants and bowling alleys because his coronavirus task force includes stakeholders from those industries.
The suit names task force members Bobby Cox, Tilman Fertitta and Robert B. Rowling as examples of its alleged “political pandering.” Rowling is chairman of TRT Holdings Inc., which invests in Omni Hotels and Gold’s Gym; Fertitta owns the Houston Rockets, restaurant corporation Landry’s Inc. and the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casinos chain; while Cox owns Rosa’s cafe, Taco Villa and Texas Burger.
Under Abbott’s executive order, amusement parks, restaurants and sporting events are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, although Gold’s Gym filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early May.
“Through his executive orders, Governor Abbott has picked winners and losers, allowing some businesses to stay open, some to partially reopen, and ordering others to stay closed,” the lawsuit states.
Even more noxious, Abbott has hauled in more than $640,000 from his task force appointees or affiliated groups since naming the members to the committee in mid-April, according to his most recent campaign finance report on file with the Texas Ethics Commission. And they had all previously donated to Abbott.
That’s a whole lot of back-scratching going on.
Local bar owner Jane Smith, who asked to remain anonymous due to fears of creating problems with her TABC license, wishes Abbott would just give a timeline for when those establishments could shoot for reopening their doors. From where we sit, we’re not sure he ever had any intention of allowing stand-alone bars to do that.
Is it just coincidence that within a week of media attention to the threat that his shutdown orders have created for state VFWs, Abbott made his Twitter announcement hinting at “next steps”? We don’t think so.
Either way, harming veterans isn’t a stain the governor needs on his hands.
Prior to the pandemic, roughly 22 veterans who suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome committed suicide every day, said J.R. Nielson, commander of Post 1799 in Tyler, in a Tyler Morning News article last week. He told that paper he expects it to rise to a figure closer to 25 to 30 suicides daily amid the shutdowns.
Meanwhile, Smith said she just doesn’t understand why going to a bar that serves food is safer than going to a bar that doesn’t. Neither do we.
“I don’t see how anyone with any power can say, ‘OK, this business can make it, but this one can’t,’” Smith said.
One of those business casualties was the VFW in Longview, which permanently closed two weeks ago, Neilson said.
That’s got to be a hard pill to swallow for Abbott. Good thing he can always wash it down with a cold beer at one of his campaign-donor-owned establishments.
