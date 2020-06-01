The Angelina County & Cities Health District has confirmed that 50-year-old Bretta Nerren is the fifth COVID-19-related death in Angelina County.
Executive director Sharon Shaw said Nerren had tested positive for COVID-19, and she said "our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Nerren."
The Lufkin Police Department responded to a call about Nerren's death around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Jessica Pebsworth, LPD public relations specialist, said officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Airport Avenue where family said Nerren had died. The family told officers that they had been regularly checking on Nerren, who had refused to go back to the hospital as her condition declined, even when they called an ambulance for her on Saturday.
Nerren's family said she had a pacemaker and a history of diabetes.
They said they found her in bed, unconscious, not breathing and cool to the touch after noticing she had been unusually quiet. Her daughter, who lives out of town, said she last spoke to Nerren 45 minutes before the police were called.
“Please keep Ms. Nerren’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We know this must come as quite a shock to lose her so quickly,” Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “If you believe you have COVID-19 or have been diagnosed and experience difficulty breathing, please seek medical attention immediately. Unfortunately, we’ve seen how rapidly this deadly disease can move.”
This makes five total COVID-19-related deaths in Angelina County. The total cases in Angelina County is at 215 with 1,212 tested and 90 estimated recovered as of May 29.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 20 COVID-19-related deaths, 279 cases, 1,535 tested and 200 estimated recovered. The state of Texas is reporting 1,672 deaths, 64,287 cases, 1,073,491 tests given and an estimated 42,423 recovered as of noon Monday.
