DIBOLL — Diboll's City Council set the protocol for people wanting to utilize the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center for events during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
The civic center is usually rented out a year in advance, said Sam Durham, the city’s finance director. It is used to host funerals, quinceañeras, birthday parties, large city and community events and more. Funerals are the only events commonly planned with less advance notice.
The use of the civic center has been a concern of the city, especially as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines encourage the city not to allow large gatherings. However, those guidelines are framed against the backdrop of a state now opened 100% with no mask mandates.
Mayor Trey Wilkerson asked several times which source the city council preferred to follow.
“This was prepared before the governor opened up Texas,” city manager Gerry Boren said. “So we have people calling today wanting to rent the civic center for an event that could have 500 people. Do we want to follow the governor’s guidance or do we want to run the COVID rate?”
Durham wants contracts that specify how rates might change with COVID restrictions and said she’s got a discount figured for running events at 50% capacity and can do it for 75% as well. She believes the city should have a COVID-19 plan in place in the event the city was reduced to only being open 50%, she said.
She hopes the lowered rates will encourage smaller parties to reach out and plan even small events, she said. No one wants to pay the full rates they were to host smaller parties at the civic center, and this offers a different option, she said.
Council member Daniel Lopez moved the city use these rates when COVID restrictions are in place, but asked what the city thought about opening up to 100%.
Boren referred to the governor’s decision and the businesses around town opening up entirely. The city council agreed the rates should be established in preparation of future closures and those using the civic center should be notified of any changes should they arise.
