Angelina County has 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 232, according to the county’s website, angelinacounty.net.
Ninety patients have recovered, one is hospitalized and five have died in Angelina County.
A total of 2,616 people have been tested, which includes National Guard testing although those results are still pending. Approximately 2,698 citizens have placed calls to the coronavirus call center. The Angelina County & Cities Health District has tested 1,212 people.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 283 cases, up by four today according to Nacogdoches City. Additionally, they’ve had 20 deaths.
The new cases are a male county resident in his 50s, a female city resident in her 60s, a male county resident in his 70s with a previously reported household case, and a female city resident in her 40s.
Nacogdoches County has an estimated 59 active cases and 204 estimated recoveries and has conducted approximately 1,550 tests.
Polk County has 60 cases and 20 recoveries out of 281 tests completed, while San Augustine County has 44 cases, 14 recoveries, one hospitalization and two deaths out of 84 tests completed. There have been seven cases out of 141 tests for the other counties within the ACCHD testing partnership.
The state of Texas has had 66,568 cases of COVID-19 reported as of Tuesday afternoon, with an estimated 20,353 active cases, an estimated 44,517 recoveries and 1,698 deaths, according to the DSHS. It has conducted 1,117,274 viral tests and 107,452 antibody tests.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
