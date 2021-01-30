The Texas Department of State Health Services reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday while the number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit of both Lufkin hospitals continues to increase.
The county’s coronavirus census in local hospitals has dropped since Jan. 24, with only a slight uptick in cases on Jan. 28, according to data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The coronavirus census was 28.27% on Saturday with 191 patients checked into local hospitals.
The number of people within the ICU more than doubled from the 18 people on Jan. 24 to 37 people on Saturday, setting a record for ICU hospitalizations, according to the same data. The number of people in general isolation dropped from 57 on Jan. 24 to 17 on Saturday.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District had no update on the number of ill by 3:45 p.m. Saturday, marking four days since the last case update.
State data counts 217 total deaths and estimates 821 active cases in Angelina County.
New school data from a report the week of Jan. 24 shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data with 28 new student and eight new staff cases. The data shows 255 total student cases and 142 total staff cases. Seven cases came from on campus, 189 came from off campus and 201 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Diboll ISD data with no new student or staff cases. The data shows 77 total student cases and 30 total staff cases. Three infections came from on campus, 56 came from off campus, 48 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Hudson ISD data with six new student cases and three new staff cases. The state lists 69 total student cases and 26 total staff cases. 76 cases came from off campus and 20 came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Huntington ISD data with no new student cases, but two new staff cases. The data shows seven total student cases and 20 total staff cases. No infections came from on campus, 15 came from off campus and two came from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Zavalla ISD data with no new student or staff cases. The data shows one student case and three total staff cases. One came from on campus, two cases came from off campus and one from an unknown origin, according to the data.
■ Central ISD data with no new student or staff cases. The data shows 10 total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data showing four new student cases and one new staff case. The state lists six total student cases and 15 total staff cases. The data shows 11 cases coming from off campus and seven from an unknown origin.
