Gov. Greg Abbott's wishy-washy, reactionary handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has come under increasing scrutiny from both sides of the aisle as the number of cases has spiked across Texas — including a record 207 new cases in Angelina County on Tuesday.
Count us among those who are skeptical of his ability to properly navigate us through this crisis. Just don't count us among those who are ignoring his belated mask requirement.
He finally issued a statewide face mask requirement July 2, after previously banning local governments from instituting such mandates earlier in the pandemic. First-time violators can be issued a warning while repeat offenders could be fined up to $250.
Just don’t expect that to actually happen.
Many Texas law enforcement officials believe the mandate to be unconstitutional. Yet Abbott cited a recent ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that "upheld the constitutionality of my executive order authority" in a Texas Tribune article last week. Abbott seemed to be referencing an early April ruling that let Texas enforce a ban on almost all abortions amid the pandemic as part of a broader order he enacted to cancel elective surgeries to free up hospital space.
But prior to his statewide mandate, Abbott had already allowed local governments to require businesses to mandate mask-wearing by customers and employees or risk being fined themselves. The problem was, his executive orders proved to be so murky that no one could figure that out.
In June, Abbott dropped a hint of sorts through his spokesman, implying that there was a solution contained in one of his executive orders that local officials could take but hadn’t, although he never said what it was. So a month and a half after telling local officials they couldn’t mandate masks, Abbott eventually congratulated a Bexar County official for finally figuring out they actually could.
That’s a real problem when you have a public health crisis that has claimed the lives of 4,151 Texans to date and had infected 9,305 more people on Wednesday, which is a slight decrease from Saturday's 10,000 new cases for the fifth day in a row: We need clear directives our local government and law enforcement officials can understand and act on, not cryptic riddles that are meant to be solved.
Which brings us to where we are today. Many law enforcement officials think his mandate has no teeth while our local government officials weren’t aware they could have added teeth to their own mask-related emergency advisory issued in June by putting the onus on the businesses. But let’s not forget, of course, that everybody lost their minds over both. That's why so many elected officials are leery of supporting something that’s in the best interest of their constituents but could likely spell the end of their political career.
A fed-up reader wrote us Saturday to ask why the citizens of Angelina County feel it’s OK to ignore Abbott’s face mask mandate. She tried shopping at three Lufkin grocery stores and shared her experiences with us.
At the first, which has its own store requirements for masks but doesn’t enforce them, she said she ended up leaving the store after a manager told her she could contact the police department.
At the second, the store recently announced a face mask requirement that has yet to go in effect. She said she left without entering, angered because the state is already under a mandate that isn’t being followed.
At the third business, she said signs were posted on the door and inside stating that masks are required. But once she was about halfway through the store, she noticed multiple shoppers weren’t wearing them.
She said she went home and contacted Lufkin police, who told her the stores can and should enforce shoppers wearing a mask. But what are these stores to do when customers refuse to wear them and then refuse to leave? Our officers have enough violent crime to fight while trying to build trust within our community. Expecting them to enforce the mask mandate simply isn't going to happen.
We share that shopper’s frustration, and we hope that our businesses will be stricter in regard to refusing service to those who don't wear masks. But ultimately, it's up to all of us to do the right thing and mask up when we're out in public.
Officers and store employees are probably going to look the other way. And Abbott is liable to backtrack on the mandate at any moment, as he has with so much in his handling of this pandemic. It's up to each of us to ensure our own safety and that of those around us by doing the smart and courteous thing: Just wear a mask already, East Texas!
