Jobless rates in Lufkin and Angelina County more than doubled in April compared to March, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
These numbers reflect unemployment claims in the second month of COVID-19’s spread in Angelina County and are higher than at any point after the market crash in 2008.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate rose to 11.6% from 5.2% in March. The rate of jobless in April 2019 was 3.3%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,558 in April from 776 in March. There were 494 jobless in April 2019.
The labor force dropped by more than 1,000 people from March to April.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate rose to 11.8% in April from 5.5% in March. The unemployment rate in April of 2019 was 3.4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 3,826 in April from 1,528 in March. The number of unemployed in April 2019 was 1,223.
The county’s labor force dropped by nearly 3,200 people from March to April.
Elsewhere in the region, counties and cities noticed large spikes in unemployment.
Houston County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.7% in April from 5% in March. The unemployment rate was 2.5% in April 2019.
The number of unemployed rose to 598 in April from 521 in March. There were 256 unemployed in April 2019.
Jasper County’s unemployment rate rose to 17.3% in April from 9.5% in March. In April 2019, the jobless rate was 5.2%.
The number of unemployed rose to 2,061 in April from 1,224 in March. There were 664 unemployed in April 2019.
Nacogdoches County’s unemployment rate rose from 5.6% in March to 10.5% in April. The unemployment rate in April of 2019 was 3%.
The number of unemployed rose to 2,591 in April from 1,554 in March. There were 832 unemployed in April 2019.
The unemployment rate in the city of Nacogdoches rose to 10.2% in April from 5.5% in March. The jobless rate in April 2019 was 3.2%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,281 in April from 785 in March. There were 459 unemployed in April 2019.
Newton County’s unemployment rate rose to 16.5% in April from 9.7% in March. The jobless rate was 5.1% in April 2019.
The number of unemployed rose to 783 in April from 504 in March. There were 262 unemployed in April 2019.
Polk County’s unemployment rate rose to 12% in April from 7% in March. The unemployment rate for April 2019 was 3.9%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,952 in April from 1,283 in March. There were 689 unemployed in April 2019.
Sabine County’s unemployment rate rose to 17.1% in April from 9.8% in March. The unemployment rate for April 2019 was 5.3%
The number of unemployed rose to 584 in April from 365 in March. There were 196 unemployed in April 2019.
San Augustine County’s unemployment rate rose to 10.9% in April from 7.1% in March. The jobless rate in April 2019 was 3.7%.
The number of unemployed rose to 341 in April from 250 in March. There were 125 unemployed in April 2019.
San Jacinto County’s unemployment rate rose to 11.3% in April from 6.4% in March. The unemployment rate in April 2019 was 3.7%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,183 in April from 756 in March. There were 436 unemployed in April 2019.
Shelby County’s unemployment rate rose to 8.9% in April from 5.8% in March. The jobless rate in April 2019 was 3.2%
The number of unemployed rose to 869 in April from 647 in March. There were 356 unemployed in April 2019.
Trinity County’s unemployment rate rose to 10.9% in April from 7% in March. The unemployment rate in April 2019 was 3.9%
The number of unemployed rose to 513 in April from 371 in March. There were 206 unemployed in April 2019.
Tyler County’s unemployment rate rose to 14.9% in April from 8.4% in March. The jobless rate in April 2019 was 4.7%.
The number of unemployed rose to 973 in April from 606 in March. There were 331 unemployed in April 2019.
Texas’ unemployment rate rose to 12.8% in April from 5.1% in March. The jobless rate in April 2019 was 3.5%.
Statewide, the number of unemployed rose to 1,656,638 in April from 715,827 in March. There were 484,458 unemployed in April 2019..
