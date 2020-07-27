The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,846.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count. For more information on the way the TDCJ reports cases, check out this article at tinyurl.com/y40zfqe3x.
The number of active cases, including the Duncan Unit and Diboll Correctional Facility, was 1,105 as of Monday. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district is reporting 1,487 positive tests and 401 recoveries in Angelina County with 14 deaths.
The New York Times lists Angelina County as a hotspot in Texas with an average of 58 new cases per day based on statistics over the last two weeks.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 in an Angelina County intensive care unit, 42 in general isolation, one suspected case in the ICU and two suspected in general isolation.
This means 5.4% of ICU beds are in use (including non-coronavirus patients) and 34.9% of general isolation beds are in use.
SETRAC said there were 16 adult ventilators in use; there are 23 ventilators available in the county. There are also 18 pediatric ventilators available.
The TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 269 offender recoveries, eight active employee cases, 46 employee recoveries and 16 deaths at the Duncan Unit Monday afternoon. There are 62 on medical restriction and four in medical isolation.
The Diboll Correctional Facility reported five active offender cases, nine offender recoveries, two active employee cases and no employee recoveries. There are 243 on medical restriction and five in medical isolation.
As of Thursday, the health district reported that Polk County has 628 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death, and San Augustine County has 151 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County reported 868 positive tests, 494 estimated recoveries, 434 estimated active cases, 31 deaths and 5,183 tests given as of Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 385,923 cases with an estimated 229,107 recoveries Monday, meaning there are an estimated 146,836 active cases. They reported 5,713 deaths as well as 3,428,882 total tests taken.
There were 4,267 new cases reported in Texas on Monday afternoon, and 44 deaths.
Additionally, on Monday the state changed the way it counts deaths related to COVID-19. Rather than waiting for local and regional public health authorities to report them to the state, the state will collect death certificates that list COVID-19 as a cause of death. Death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.
This added 700 new deaths to Monday’s statewide count.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
