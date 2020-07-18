The July runoff elections gave Angelina County residents their first taste of how the democratic process will work in a COVID-19 future.
Turnout in the runoff was notable because of the interest it generated in Angelina County. Turnout was greater for this election than it was in 2018, elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said.
However, only 2% of the voters who could have voted, did.
And while the election ran relatively smoothly, Hawkins learned quickly what changes would need to be implemented before November ballots hit the forefront of voters’ minds.
“We implemented a lot of new things due to COVID-19,” she said. “As far as I know, all locations did follow protocol and everything went smoothly. … I have learned that the (Angelina County Courthouse) Annex would not be able to handle early voting for the November election with all of the social distancing requirements.”
Elections workers were required to wear masks and keep the voting stations sanitized between voters. Voters were asked to wear masks and had sanitizer readily available before and after voting. Social distancing guidelines were encouraged, as well.
Hawkins hopes to secure Lufkin’s new Parks & Recreation building for early voting in November and to get another location for Zavalla.
She was happy about how the check-in at the end of the night was handled and plans to do the same in the November general election.
“It seemed much smoother and less chaotic,” she said.
Her biggest request for voters, though, was to apply for a ballot by mail sooner, rather than later.
“If we get them ahead of time, it will help us tremendously,” she said. “As the election gets closer, our workload gets greater and greater and ballot by mail is not the only thing we do.”
She also said that anyone who has concerns or questions about the election people can contact the administration and they’d be happy to help.
“Please contact our office,” she said. “If people don’t tell us anything, we will never know.”
