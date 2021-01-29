Several Angelina County organizations have teamed together to conduct a Point in Time survey to count East Texas’ homeless population.
Capt. Jenifer Phillips with The Salvation Army said this is a result of work done by the Angelina County Homelessness Initiative, which was created about a year ago to combat homelessness in the area and get ready for the count.
Volunteers began at Godtel Ministries at 6:45 a.m., moving on to the Christian Information and Service Center, then to the Salvation Army food line and back to Godtel for their evening meal after Bible study.
“In general, when we lead with that we’re trying to gather data for the community so we can best help our community and best get the information so we won’t have more people in homelessness, they really don’t mind sharing their information,” Phillips said. “They want it to be better for them, and they also want it to be better for others in the community.”
Individuals from Love Inc., The Coalition, Diboll ISD, Central Church of Christ, the Family Crisis Center and more joined the count. Heather Kartye, the executive director of the crisis center, said her staff was performing a shelter count for individuals who are in their shelter and transitional housing at their agency.
This year, the unsheltered count will be a little more limited because of COVID-19, so they will be doing observational surveys, Phillips said.
While at places like CISC or the hot meal distribution at The Salvation Army, they ask individuals if they are experiencing homelessness and what their age range is, they take down their location and they note any identifying characteristics to avoid double counting.
“It’s all part of a bigger picture,” Kartye said. “We recognize that homelessness is an issue in our community, and of course it’s going to take funding to adequately address the issue. So the point of this is to gather data because there’s no way we’re going to be able to get funding to address the issue unless we have data of homelessness here in Angelina County.”
Normally they would have done research beforehand and figured out where in the community groups of homeless individuals were living and sent teams to interview them, said Sharon Kruk, the executive director of The Coalition. However, they did not want to endanger the individuals or their volunteers during the pandemic.
“We know that it is likely the results will be limited because this is the first year we have done the PIT count and because of the COVID pandemic, but we are hopeful that there will be more than (documented in) years past and it’s going to help us in the future,” Kruk said.
Phillips said they also understand there are many different types of homelessness, from veterans to substance abuse to families and more, and they want to be able to help from multiple different avenues.
“There could be multiple reasons that have led to that,” Phillips said. “That’s important for us to realize, too. It can have devastating effects, even to a health standard.”
There are federal and state grants out there to help, but they require data to prove the need, Kruk said. The goal is to allow Angelina County the chance to get what it needs to address the issue of homelessness within its walls.
“We want to prevent it from ever happening,” Kruk said. “It’s that analogy — you keep seeing these people drowning in a river, and you keep throwing them life preservers. Why don’t we go up river and figure out why are they all falling in the river in the first place? And let’s prevent it up river before they ever get to this point.”
