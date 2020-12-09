The Roadrunner Mobile Market has provided food and necessities to close to 200 Angelina College students since July when they began handing out drive-thru bags — and the market continues today.
Students can stop by between 9 a.m and noon and pick up a bag filled with nonperishable items. This program is funded by a T.L.L. Temple Foundation Grant, Jordan LaCaille, co-adviser for Student Government Association and student life coordinator for Angelina College, said.
“We try to do things that are really sustainable and will work for students long term,” LaCaille said.
Students interested in receiving help don’t need to register, but they will have to sign in when they arrive, she said. They’ll ask for a student number and that the person is registered for class this semester, LaCaille said.
“A lot of our students really rely on our campus student food pantry we started back in January 2018,” LaCaille said.
“When the pandemic hit, we knew we had to make a COVID-friendly version of that because enough students frequent it and, we knew that especially during the pandemic, they were still going to need our assistance.”
NASPA, the Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, said the coronavirus exacerbated the already critical issue of food insecurity in higher education institutions.
Around 30% of college students are food insecure while 56% of them are working, the College & University Food Bank Alliance, an organization of campus-based programs focused on alleviating food insecurity, hunger and poverty among college and university students in the U.S., website says.
A 2019 Hope Lab Report said that while rates of food insecurity can vary from campus to campus, approximately 48% of two-year college students experienced food insecurity, NASPA reported on Sept. 1, 2020.
Silwonnie Battise has been a student at Angelina College for four years studying child and family development. She had pulled up with some family to pick up the bags of food the college was offering. This was her first time receiving this kind of help.
“It helps a lot, especially with this COVID around. We got infected by it,” she said.
She and her family, two of which drove her to campus, had to quarantine for a month in October when a family member became ill with COVID, she said.
Kim Deason has been at the school on and off studying nursing. She’s come to the mobile market three times and it has helped her family to get through the pandemic, and the food she doesn’t use she has been sharing with her church family at the Church by Christ Jesus in Nigton, she said.
“We have a food bank at our church, so I help donate to those in need because we help pass out food for them,” she said.
“It’s a very good thing that they’re doing, especially for those students who are struggling,” she said.
LaCaille suggested that those in need should reach out to the Office of Access and Inclusion because they’ll have whatever a student will need — and those things the office can’t supply, they have connections that can help, she said.
They’re hoping to host another mobile market in January when students return to register for spring semester classes, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.