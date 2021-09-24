Four new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services in its Friday update, bringing the total fatality count to 354 people since the spring of 2020.
This makes 11 fatalities reported by the state within two days and 47 fatalities reported since Aug. 31. There were only 144 fatalities listed by the state on Jan. 1, 2021, after the first coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Angelina County eight months earlier.
There have been 210 fatalities related to the virus reported by the state in Angelina County in the last nine months, with 65 having been reported since July 30.
State data also was updated to reflect numbers reported by the Angelina County & Cities Health District on Sept. 22; it now shows 6,495 confirmed cases and 6,536 probable cases.
As a result, the number of estimated active cases grew to 1,232 from the 1,135 reported Thursday. Recoveries sit at an estimated 11,445 people.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations reported by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council stayed the same from Thursday to Friday with 74 hospitalizations.
There were 44 people reported in the intensive care unit Friday, up from the 39 reported Thursday. There were 30 people in general isolation Friday, down from the 35 reported Thursday.
There were three new admissions reported Friday, but there have been 19 admissions reported by SETRAC in the last seven days.
There were 693 doses of a COVID-19 vaccination administered as of Friday for the week running Sept. 20-26, according to the state. There had been 68,916 doses administered countywide as of Friday.
There were 33,003 people fully vaccinated in Angelina County as of Friday and 38,676 people with at least one dose, the state reported. More women are fully vaccinated in Angelina County than men, and white people make up 45.13% of the number of fully vaccinated people.
Statewide, there were 9,705 new confirmed cases reported Friday and 3,793 new probable cases. There were 436 newly reported fatalities on Friday statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.