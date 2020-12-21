The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Monday estimated 1,015 active cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County. The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 181 new positive and probable cases.
The state reported five new fatalities since Friday, bringing the total to 128. The SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council says Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 4% — this does not include the five new fatalities or cases.
The health district reported 44 new positive cases and 137 new probable cases Monday. Year-to-date there have been 3,248 positive and 1,739 probable cases. They list 4,987 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Other than fatalities, state data is usually delayed compared to local data.
The state reported 3,204 positive cases and an estimated 3,663 recoveries as of Monday. On Dec. 11 they began reporting probable cases, there are 1,602 of them.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows hospitalizations nearing the same rate as the peak between July and September.
That same data shows the COVID hospital census is at 27.46% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 34 COVID patients in general isolation and 19 in the intensive care unit on Monday.
Their data shows five new hospitalizations Monday, 11 new patients arrived over the weekend.
Statewide, there have been 1,413,684 confirmed cases, 178,264 probable cases, 25,415 fatalities and 1,279,067 estimated recoveries. They estimate 271,931 active cases, with 8,107 new positive cases, 1,227 new probable cases and 67 new fatalities on Monday. The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
