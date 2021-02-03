Two Angelina County schools opted into a state program allowing them to offer free COVID-19 testing to their students and staff from inside their respective districts in November 2020.
The program was offered to every school district in the state, but Lufkin and Diboll were the only local districts to participate.
The BinaxNOW tests are from Abbott Laboratories. An evaluation of the test in 102 patients who had shown COVID-19 symptoms in less than seven days that compared the results with a PCR test showed the test had a true positive rate of 97.1% and a true negative rate of 98.5%.
Diboll ISD has tested 325 students and staff since the third week of November.
“We want to keep our doors open,” Latasha Baker, Diboll ISD assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said. “We’re very strict with our COVID safety protocols. We require even our 3-year-olds to wear masks, and we check temperatures every morning of all students coming into our schools. Our custodians sanitize parts of the schools at least twice a day.”
Lufkin ISD began piloting the program at its secondary schools on Dec. 11 and at all of its elementary schools, middle school and high school on Jan. 6 with primary campuses added on Jan. 11. As of Tuesday, the district had tested 315 students with 18 positive results.
“This program provides the district with another tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help keep our students and staff safe,” Daniel Spikes, Lufkin ISD assistant superintendent of administrative services, said. “Moreover, it provides an avenue for our families and staff to have free and easier access to testing.”
LISD is only testing symptomatic students and staff right now. Nurses contact parents to pick students up from school, and when they arrive, they are provided the opportunity to allow their child to be tested on-site. If they consent, the district can test the child and have the results quickly and begin contact tracing, Spikes said.
“Regardless of if the child/staff member tests negative or not, they will still need to go home because we require two negative rapid tests, administered more than 24 hours apart, for a symptomatic person to return to school,” Spikes said. “We still encourage all of our students and staff, however, to not come to school/work if they are symptomatic prior to the start of the day.”
Most of the individuals who have been tested at Diboll ISD were symptomatic. The district has been able to catch more asymptomatic individuals since the CDC changed its guidelines on quarantining if individuals have been tested, Barker said.
DISD begins testing students and staff on day six and seven, and with a negative test, they can return on day eight. The longer tests are taking five to seven days, depending on the case load, Barker said.
The ability to test students and staff has stopped spread for those they would not have caught, and it has allowed convenience for parents, Barker said.
“So many of our families don’t have the transportation they might need in order to travel to Lufkin to receive a test,” she said.
Abby Lawrence, RN at the junior high, said the testing has allowed them to identify positives faster, catch the virus in siblings faster and catch it in anyone who has been exposed to them off-campus faster than if they had been tested elsewhere.
“It helps us stay on top of it, faster and better, than having to wait for them to be tested off-campus,” Lawrence said.
It also has been a critical resource to keeping teachers in the classroom, Barker said. If they are symptomatic, they can be caught as soon as possible before spreading to more people, and if they are negative, they can stay in the classroom without needing a substitute and waiting on a long test.
“Having this service available helps us to more quickly identify positive cases on our campuses and isolate those individuals as quickly as possible,” Spikes said. “It allows us to execute our protocols and conduct our contact tracing so that we can quarantine those who have been exposed and continue to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition, it provides some relief to our families and staff. It provides for easier access to testing, and it’s free of charge to our students and staff.”
Region VII provided a lot of information on the testing to the districts when it was coming out, Barker said. Other districts like Longview ISD reached out to explain what the process was like.
“It was a great opportunity for us to network and talk about the pros and cons,” she said. “It was offered to everyone, and the deadline was extended many times for districts to participate.”
Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers said they did not see a pressing need for the district to participate with the low cases they were seeing.
“Our staff has had access to testing, as needed,” he said. “We have been very fortunate since the start of school. Our safety protocols in place have helped us tremendously.”
He said he was not aware of any problems with students having access to testing because of monetary issues or lack of insurance.
Barker said she’d heard some conversation about liability, particularly surrounding what has become known as the “tickle your brain” test. However, the test provided to the districts only accesses the nasal cavity, Barker said.
“Our teachers and our secondary students actually conduct the test on themselves with guidance from the nurse,” she said. “Elementary students, the parents have to come. So our nurses do not conduct the test themselves. They facilitate the process.”
Hudson ISD Superintendent Donny Webb said they chose not to participate in the project for a number of reasons.
“Our students/staff that were/are showing any symptoms of COVID-19 are considered as ‘presumptive positive’ with a recommendation of testing,” Webb said. “These individuals have been able to go get tested in a very timely manner, so adding a testing site was not necessarily needed for us. Secondly, our nursing staff have certainly had their ‘plates full’ this year. We simply did not feel that the additional strain was feasible. Our staff have worked well above and beyond expectations to address the district’s response to COVID-19.”
With a limited number of medical staff, the district felt the program was not the best option for them, he said. However, they are adjusting and will continue to seek the most effective and efficient methods to address the health concerns of students and staff, he said.
The testing has put a lot of additional work on the nurses at Diboll ISD. The school board did approve the hiring of a floating nurse to help with this issue.
She helps run the office so nurses can attend to their other duties like scoliosis, vision and hearing screenings. Barker said she tends to go where the cases are the highest.
“It has probably doubled or tripled our workload, but we are now able to get symptomatic students out of the classroom quicker,” head RN Donna Rivers said. “But now that we are also following CDC guidelines, we can get them back into the classroom quicker after 7-10 day quarantine rather than the full 14 days.”
For the most part, all of the nurses have felt like it’s a plus, Rivers said.
“Do we like the extra work? Well, no, but who does?” she said. “We do a lot more based on the COVID protocols than just the testing. There’s a lot of documentation.”
They started testing staff over the weekend to help make sure critical staff would be able to make it to their early posts on Monday if they felt symptomatic over the weekend and needed a test. The nurses rotate that responsibility every weekend.
But they did not extend that weekend testing to students.
“We haven’t started testing students over the weekend just because our nurses need a break, and we’re afraid that it would consume their weekend,” Barker said. “We don’t want them to be burned out because they are our first line of defense for us.”
Barker said the district is grateful to be a part of this program.
“We continue to have conversations, and we look at the CDC’s website at least weekly to see if there’s any updates with the new strains that are coming through,” she said. “Abbott sent us something to us last week stating that their test looks for something but not the strain variances so the accuracy rate would still be the same, regardless of if it’s the European, the African or the current strain that we’ve had.”
Diboll ISD originally received 760 tests. Once they hit 50% of that, the state will send them another shipment, including N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.