Sharon Shaw, the Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator, described the state of local health while explaining the work of the health district to Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce investors Friday.
The health district was first created more than 50 years ago, she said. The work of former county leaders instituted a public health system that is relatively uncommon in the state, and especially East Texas, Shaw said. But because of this work, the health district was in a place to preside over the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are 69 public health departments in 254 counties,” she said. “We are very, very fortunate that our forefathers in the 1960s wanted to have a public health presence. More than ever now during our current pandemic situation, we’re very fortunate to have each other and to work together.”
The health district has grown quite a bit since it was first conceived, she said. Their staff has grown and has physicians with decades of experience under their belt. The district can offer help to people suffering from multitudes of health concerns who don’t have insurance or are on government-based insurance.
“Many communities across the state don’t have a place for their underinsured or uninsured to go seek any kind of health care,” she said.
They also can connect needy individuals with WIC, a communicable disease program and other social programs, she said.
Shaw highlighted a speech made at a 2006 First Friday luncheon, where guest speaker Dr. David L. Lakey said the country is due for a pandemic and said to expect one like the Spanish Flu. Public health then began working on a pandemic response, she said.
The health district created a kit for a response to the pandemic detailing how the district would handle an outbreak. It made several hundred of these kits and sold them in Washington, D.C., as the outbreak hit the U.S. in the spring of 2020, she said.
The pandemic has taken over the health district, Shaw said. On top of answering community questions and concerns, they have helped schools to respond to the virus, she said. She kept a list of how the pandemic affected students and their families and pointed out several areas where the virus spread to whole classrooms and sports teams, causing them to quarantine.
“Schools are doing a great job, we commend them,” she said. “But this is what happens when you have a pandemic. And this is what happens when you have a pandemic and the guidelines are murky and masks are a political issue instead of a health issue.”
The health district has received thousands of paper documents over the last year with data about the pandemic, Shaw said. This has required them to keep a staff member at the district every day to ensure the fax machine has enough paper to handle the load.
“It is unbelievable that we are still operating in that environment in 2021, but that’s how technology in public health is,” she said. “I hope that Texas opens their eyes and invests more money in public health going forward.”
The health district never closed, but adapted to the demands of the times while continuing to care for patients with non-pandemic related health and wellness concerns, she said.
“Every single one of our employees have had a mask on every single day, eight to nine hours a day since March 17,” Shaw said. “We have had little to no spread of COVID in our facility.”
This is something Shaw is proud of, she said. It should be a priority to care for the health and welfare of staff, and Shaw encouraged investors to take the approach that mask-wearing is necessary. She suggested employers provide masks for their employees.
Shaw spent the last half of her speech discussing vaccines, where the county is now and what she foresees as the future of vaccinations.
“A vaccine became available quicker than we thought, quicker than we were alerted to, so we had to scramble as a public health community globally to make sure we were able to administer that vaccine,” she said.
The U.S. has the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the Moderna vaccines are most prevalent in Angelina County, Shaw said. The vaccine is not widely available yet, the region is still in the first phases of dosage, though they have made strides in how many people have been inoculated, Shaw said.
“Your community is doing a good job at vaccinating your frontline health care workers,” Shaw said. “So we’re moving on to 1b, state and federal governments are pushing us to move on to 1b. That’s great, except there’s no vaccine for 1b.”
The county will not receive vaccines this week to administer, she said. But the district and it’s partners were able to vaccinate 1,200 people in one week by pooling vaccines from providers across the county, she said.
“This area has the capacity to vaccinate, the will to vaccinate, now all we need is the vaccine,” she said.
Shaw asked chamber investors to find volunteers and to volunteer themselves so when the next doses arrive the partnership will have enough people to make the process move efficiently.
“If we’re going to give 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 vaccines every other day or a week, we’re looking at 80,000 people,” she said. “We need volunteers.”
Shaw expects vaccinations to extend into the summer, and encouraged investors to keep wearing a mask and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until the pandemic is under control. No one knows how long the immunity provided by vaccinations will last and Shaw doesn’t want to see the country relapse on good progress that could save lives.
She also encouraged investors to push employees to care for other aspects of their health, to go to the doctor for the regular preventative measures because those issues don’t stop with the pandemic.
“I think May 2021, 2022 we’re going to see more chronic disease across our area, sad to say that’s going to be a fact,” Shaw said.
She also expects more communicable diseases and unplanned pregnancies in the coming year, as well ,because of how care has faltered.
“We’re going to see more depression and mental health issues because people have put off normal routines caring for themselves,” she said.
“Don’t put that off. Wear a mask. Call your doctor.”
