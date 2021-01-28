The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation celebrated its 36 2021 grant recipients with a drive-thru come-and-go celebration Wednesday at its corporate office.
"We believe in giving back," foundation board president Sally Alvis said. "The areas that we give primarily deal with hunger, education, health and those organizations that lay the foundation for stronger families and communities."
Johnny Giles, president of the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, was present Wednesday to pick up the organization's $1,000 grant. He said this would be used to fund their scholarship fund.
"Every year we normally have a big scholarship gala during the month of December, and we were unable to do that," Giles said. "This particular grant can help us make up the difference in not being able to do the gala because of the pandemic."
This was the first year the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin had received a grant from the foundation, and Giles said they were grateful.
"It feels wonderful that this is such a giving community, and Brookshire Brothers is such a giving business," he said. "The scholarships will be for them to continue their education. We'll have a criteria for how many."
The Volunteer Services Council with the Lufkin State Supported Living Center received a $5,000 grant. Center community relations director Lynn Hopper said this would be used to support the Family House that Brookshire Brothers has been sponsoring for many years.
"It's awesome, what it means to our families and other activities, I just can't say enough," Center director Gale Wasson said. "And I'm so thankful for Brookshires and how organized they've been to help support the vaccinations and all of East Texas."
The center is hoping to do some updates to the house and hosting some on-campus activities as well as some off-campus activities with the grant, if the pandemic allows, Hopper said.
Typically the company would invite all of the recipients to its warehouse to celebrate together, but with the pandemic still going, they decided to host a drive-thru for local grant recipients and smaller presentations for the recipients in the wider market area, Alvis said.
The funding for these grants typically comes from two golf tournaments the company holds during the spring for its vendors. However, they were not able to host it in 2020 because of the pandemic, but they decided the organizations still needed these grants and it was important to give this year, even though they did not have the fundraisers.
"This is in addition to the company's ongoing donations," Alvis said. "We have a committee that reviews them, and we give 365 days a year.
"We still felt that it was very important to give because we know that the organizations who are our hands and feet in our communities had great needs because they, too, couldn't do their traditional fundraising."
Brookshire Brothers is a 100-year-old company that is about community at its roots, Alvis said. To be part of a community, you need to give, she said. That is giving of one's time, talent and resources, and they hope to practice that daily.
The nonprofit organizations who received grants this year include:
■ Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas
■ Angelina Alliance for Children
■ Angelina County Second Helpings
■ Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas
■ Buckner Children & Family Services
■ Burkeville Food Share (Burkeville, TX)
■ Carthage ISD Education Foundation
■ CASA for Kids of South Central Texas (Brenham, TX)
■ Christian Men’s Job Corp
■ Concerned Black Men of Lufkin
■ Dublin Goodfellows (Dublin, TX)
■ East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope
■ Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo
■ Harvest Compassion Center (Jasper, TX)
■ HOPE: Helping Others Pursue Enrichment (Jacksonville, TX)
■ Junior Achievement of East Texas■ Junior League of Lufkin
■ Kick Drugs Out of America (Houston, TX)
■ Legacy Institute for Financial Education
■ Lufkin ISD Education Foundation
■ Newton Food Share (Newton, TX)
■ Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin
■ Seasons of Hope Center
■ Solid Foundation Association (Nacogdoches, TX)
■ The Coalition
■ The Joseph House
■ The Mosaic Center
■ The Salvation Army of Lufkin
■ Transformation Pathway (Dublin, TX)
■ Twin City Mission (Bryan, TX)
■ United Christian Care Center of Vidor, TX (Vidor, TX)
■ Vidor ISD (Vidor, TX)
■ Volunteer Services Council
■ Women’s Shelter of East Texas
■ Women’s Sober House
■ Zavalla Food Pantry
