Angelina County reported 41 new case of COVID-19 Friday for a seven-day average of 25 cases per day, according to stats from The New York Times and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
"Cases have increased recently and are very high. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has also risen in the Angelina County area," the Times' Angelina County coronavirus tracker states. "Deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Angelina County is high, suggesting that cases may be undercounted."
The 25-cases-per-day seven-day average reported in Angelina County is a 483% increase from the average two weeks ago, according to the Times' tracker. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 10 residents have been infected for a total of 9,075 reported cases.
"Right now, Angelina County is at a very high risk for unvaccinated people," the tracker states.
The county has had 5,113 confirmed cases, 3,962 probable cases and 289 COVID-19 fatalities as of 12:30 p.m. today, according to the DSHS. Currently, there are an estimated 301 active cases in the county and 8,485 active recoveries.
As of Thursday, the Angelina County & Cities Health District was reporting a case trend of 219 new positive cases in the seven days prior. The health district was reporting 5,140 probable positive cases and 4,022 probable cases for a total of 9,162 confirmed cases as of Thursday.
State agencies have designated Angelina County as a vaccination hub, meaning the county receives a supply of COVID-19 vaccine each week.
Vaccines are currently in stock at Sam’s Club, Walmart, Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy and both CVS and Walgreens locations in Lufkin. To check appointment availability, go to tinyurl.com/x8vmjs6b and click on the location of your choice.
Those without transportation can call Uber ride-share service at (855) 921-0033 to see if they qualify for a free ride to their appointment.
The health district and the Deep East Texas Partnership also offer vaccine registration at etxcovidvaccine.com or citizens can call the Coronavirus Call Center at 630-8500 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Friday for more information on where to receive a vaccination.
