Lufkin ISD is hosting its annual African-American Academic Success event online this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
This virtual event will provide Black families in the Lufkin school district a chance to learn more about many different opportunities for students of all ages within the district.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said parents can log on to the event online, listen to sessions and find out information that will best help their child at their leisure since it will be open for the entire month of February.
The event opened on Friday, and it has had 300 hits since.
The goal is to introduce families to critical information they will need along their child's journey. For example, she said there is a disproportionate amount of students of color in advanced classes in the older grades, and many do not know that neglecting to take algebra in the eighth grade is a barrier for programs such as the STEM Academy.
"Kids and parents need to understand how important it is to at least take advantage of that one opportunity but also to challenge yourself to advanced academics overall in their ultimate success in college and anything postsecondary, in their ultimate career," Torres said.
People in the district are there to answer questions about these programs that are available to help students get a leg up in their educational and vocational careers, Torres said.
"Imagine going to college already having up to 60 hours of college behind you that's been paid for," Torres said, referencing the Early College High School program. "What a wonderful experience for families to take advantage of that. By design, the state of Texas and TEA makes us make that enrollment in the Early College High School, reflective of our population. You have to do that. That's an automatic."
Daniel Spikes, assistant superintendent of administrative services, and Sheila Adams, executive director of communications and public relations, arranged several interviews between Lufkin High School students and alumni and other individuals who they believed would have information that could benefit Lufkin ISD families for this event.
Spikes said he wanted to be able to give a voice to those who have gone through some of the district's rigorous academic program and individuals who work at the university level and do the kind of work students will be encountering.
For example, Darren Kelly is the associate vice president of the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin. He assists underserved students register for college and works with K-12 schools to help students develop the necessary skills and get into the right kind of programs to go to college.
"I thought it would be good for our students and families to hear from him about what it takes to be prepared to go to a school like the University of Texas," Spikes said.
Some others include Col. Hise Gibson, Lufkin's own West Point Academy professor, and Rhonda Fowler, a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M.
"I thought it would be good, not only to highlight them and what they're doing, but also for our kids and our families to see and talk to them and have conversations," Spikes said. "Mrs. Adams came up with the wonderful idea of having some of our students speak to them."
The event also will cover programs like Generation A and GEAR-Up that students can get involved in. Torres said every family interested in sports should listen to coach SaDale Lamb's presentation on the balance between athletics and academics.
"He's up there on Saturday mornings helping students studying to take the ACT, he's worried about their NCAA eligibility, but he's very, very frank and tells parents about it," she said. "Athletics might be the entrance and the foot in the door, but academics is what's going to hold with you for the rest of your lives."
Beyond COVID, the district may continue to operate the virtual experience coupled with a live event because of the success of the last virtual event and this one, Torres said.
The Advanced Academics virtual event had 3,024 total hits, had 67 surveys completed, 79% of students watch videos for the Gifted and Talented program, 52% watched videos for the Dual Language program, 36% watched videos for the STEM Academy, 36% watched videos for the Early College High School and 24% watched videos for the Lufkin High School Advanced Academics programs.
Of those, 90% said the event was easy to navigate.
The virtual event includes weekly door prizes from local community partners. Whataburger donated "Whataburger for a year" and a gift basket, Brookshire Brothers donated a $100 gift card, and McWilliams & Sons and the Juzi Spot donated prize items.
Everyone who logs on to the site, peruses the sessions and interviews and fills out a survey is eligible for the drawing.
Log on to lufkinisd.org for the event.
