After a year during which the COVID-19 pandemic upended the health care field, the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce rewarded five community health care professionals on Friday at the annual Salute to Healthcare event for their efforts in 2021.
The five award recipients are: Nurse of the Year Aaron Matthew Clark, RN; HealthCare Profesional of the Year Richard Fennell, RRT, RN, BSN; Individuals of Merit Jane Ainsworth and Wendy Tylich, director of laboratory services at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial; and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Dr. John Rudis.
This year’s event was held in conjunction with the chamber’s monthly First Friday luncheon, during which state Rep. Trent Ashby also gave his legislative update.
Rudis:
Rudis has served as the medical director at the Angelina County & Cities Helath District for more than 15 years and also is the supervising physician for physician assistants and nurse practitioners at the health district, said Dr. Sid Roberts, who presented the awards.
“Not only providing oversight, but he has also given countless words of wisdom and given guidance for all medical service operations,” he said.
Rudis was in Germany when a travel ban between the U.S. and Europe was announced, so he and his wife got on a plane home the next day. The two would quarantine for the next 14 days, but Rudis still managed the health district, his private office and took telemedicine appointments from his home, Roberts said.
His role grew to be Chief Pandemic Advisor for the county and several others in the region while he “reviewed, read, researched, and dissected every bit of COVID-19 information he could find and shared that information with the public health team at the health district,” Roberts said.
“We are certain many lives were saved as he truly took on practicing medicine for an entire community,” Roberts said. “I am certain this is not what he planned when most physicians are slowing down.”
Fennell:
Fennell is the director of the Respiratory Therapy Department at Woodland Heights Medical Center, and his team has managed thousands of people in the last year due to the pandemic, Roberts said.
“For far too many COVID patients, the disease affected their lungs and subsequently their attempt to breathe, so these machines had to do the breathing for them,” Roberts said. “Facilities had to scramble to make sure they had enough vents secured for their patients.”
But Fennell stayed ahead of the game and made sure patients were covered. His connection with the state brought in ventilators, BiPap machines and high-flow nasal cannulas to serve the community, Roberts said.
Beyond Fennell’s response to the pandemic, Roberts highlighted his work during Winter Storm Uri. Fennell managed all the necessary machines as well as made sure the hospital had oxygen during the freeze.
“When the holding tank outside started to freeze due to rapid high-volume use, he figured out they could put a trickle of water on the line and it would prevent freezing,” Roberts said. “Being a nurse and respiration therapist made the director very valuable through the weather crisis.”
Beyond his skills with respiratory care, Fennel has directed the Wound Care and Sleep Lab, is certified in neonatal pediatrics, is a registered pulmonary function test and critical care nurse, a neuroscience registered nurse and a cardiovascular nurse and has a Bachelor of Nursing from Western Governors University.
Clark:
Clark served as a U.S. Army policeman, which required him to know basic medical knowledge including how to insert an IV and how to stop bleeding, Roberts said. In nursing school, Clark realized he preferred the fast-paced world of emergency services.
“Eight years later, this Nurse of the Year is serving as the Director of the Emergency Services at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial,” Roberts said. “Working in the emergency room, you have to be ready at any given moment to react swiftly, make good clinical judgments, learn a new skill/knowledge point daily, and use the knowledge that you have built upon to ensure the best outcome for the patient.
“And apparently, you have to face a pandemic.”
Clark led his staff through the front lines battling COVID-19 and even “streamlined the process” to separate COVID-positive patients from uninfected patients coming through the emergency department, Roberts said. He also worked closely with the military team that came into the hospital to care for the surge in coronavirus-positive patients.
“His prior military training shined through this process as he went above and beyond the call of duty to provide excellent health care as COVID-19 cases surged in Angelina County,” Roberts said.
Ainsworth:
Ainsworth was present during the fall of 2006 when the Avian Influenza affected China, pushing American public health entities to establish flu-prevention policies. Ainsworth helped the Angelina County & Cities Health District to develop a Pandemic Flu Preparedness Kit that was featured at a National Conference in Washington, D.C.
In 2021, Ainsworth helped push forward the vaccination initiative by bringing together the volunteers who would eventually help inoculate thousands of county residents.
“Known for her vivacious ‘fast forward’ personality, her leadership and drive to do what is best for Lufkin and Angelina County, our recipient helped organize over 50 efficient and effective COVID-19 vaccination events, with her biggest event providing close to 1,400 shots in arms in one eight-hour day,” Roberts said.
“With the smiling spark that brought everyone together in love and support of one another, this year’s Individual of Merit was invaluable in leading the vaccination efforts, to vaccinate friends, family and loved ones.”
Tylich:
Tylich, the director of laboratory services, helped St. Luke’s to prepare for the inevitable influx of COVID-19 patients by using her connections to secure a technology upgrade that established three different testing platforms at the hospital, Roberts said.
“From early reports, it was evident that the ability to test for the virus was going to be a key determinant in not only treating the virus in a timely fashion but effectively preventing the spread of the virus as well,” he said.
The platforms had slight variations in testing capabilities and turn-around times but their application created in-house options in the event of testing shortages, he said.
“Due to our Individual of Merit’s leadership, St. Luke’s was the first hospital in the region to be able to conduct in-house lab tests and the hospital never lost the ability to do so even if a particular machine went down for maintenance or if supplies were back-ordered,” Roberts said.
Tylich also implemented the region’s first drive-thru testing site, Roberts said. The site was secured from a container company and established in a parking lot across the street from the hospital, ultimately testing more than 40,000 individuals.
“Our Individual of Merit’s dogmatic approach to making sure the hospital had the testing capabilities necessary to diagnose and treat the community undoubtedly saved many, many lives,” he said. “Nobody would ever know how important the work she did was for everybody’s well-being, but the situation would have been exponentially worse if it weren’t for her leadership.”
