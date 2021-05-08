NACOGDOCHES — East Texas Community Health Services is preparing to take its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on the road once massive shot clinics come to an end.
The nonprofit health care organization will offer vaccines via its mobile clinic as well as in a static location, CEO Anita Humphreys said this week.
“We are really wanting to make it something the community can count on,” she said.
The mobile clinic is about the size of a small recreational vehicle and can easily be set up in a parking lot to offer vaccines at a business, church or elsewhere, Humphreys said.
“If that won’t work, I’ll just send my team with a cooler,” she said.
East Texas Community Health Services offers COVID-19 vaccines every day at its clinic at 1401 S. University Drive. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting etchc.com/coronavirus or by calling 468-4787 in Nacogdoches County or 630-8500 in Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties.
Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger, who is in charge of logistics for massive shot clinics held at the county’s expo center, has said that those clinics will likely to come an end as demand for the vaccine wanes.
“Those have been wonderful and they have done a marvelous job in getting the bulk of people who were on the immediate need crisis areas with shots. Those things aren’t sustainable over a long period of time so we really want to step in and work more toward putting things in a static routine so folks know where they can go get those shots,” Humphreys said.
Other health organizations have also said they will shift to a more community-based approach to supplying vaccine to anyone who wants one.
Vaccines are available for anyone 16 and older though the majority of vaccines in use here have an age limit of 18.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech is currently approved for ages 16 and up, but cold storage requirements have prevented shipments of it directly to Nacogdoches County. This week, Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue officials set up an ultra-cold storage freezer at Fire Station No. 5 on North Street in order to store the vaccine.
As early as next week, the Food and Drug Administration could give authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine in children as young as 12.
But East Texas Community Health Services’ typical patients are difficult to reach. Around 61% of them don’t have insurance.
“That’s actually low for the state of Texas but I think it’s high for what most of us think is going on in our community. People without insurance often go without care and end up in the emergency room with critical needs,” Humphreys said.
During the pandemic, most of them didn’t seek any medical attention at all. Patients without insurance who did come into the hospital were typically incredibly ill, officials at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital have said.
