The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Monday estimated 914 active cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County. The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 108 new positive and probable cases.
The state has not added any new coronavirus-related fatalities from Angelina County since Dec. 12.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council says Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 3.7%.
The health district reported 23 new positive cases and 85 new probable cases Monday. Year-to-date there have been 3,045 positive and 1,477 probable cases. They list 4,522 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Other than fatalities, state data is usually delayed compared to local data.
The state reported 3,022 positive cases and an estimated 3,388 recoveries as of Monday. On Dec. 11 they began reporting probable cases, saying there were 1,392 of them.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows hospitalizations nearing the same rate as the peak between July and September.
That same data shows the COVID hospital census is at 24.77% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 33 COVID patients in general isolation and 20 in the intensive care unit on Tuesday.
Their data shows six new hospitalizations Monday and eight new on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 260 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and 58 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Monday. The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 41 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 19 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,337,096 confirmed cases, 144,516 probable cases, 23,937 fatalities and 1,185,628 estimated recoveries. They estimate 259,053 active cases, with 8,771 new positive cases, 804 new probable cases and 26 new fatalities on Monday. The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
