There have been 478 new cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County over the last seven days, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
On Wednesday, the health district listed 40 new positive and 69 new probable cases; this update came hours after an update with numbers as of Tuesday was posted to the health district’s website.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimated Angelina County had 968 active COVID-19 cases as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but the state hadn’t updated the website to reflect new data at that point.
It has been 10 days since the state last updated the number of fatalities — the last reported fatality is listed as Aug. 9, 2021, leaving the total coronavirus related fatalities countywide at 294 people.
Though the number of fatalities has remained lower in this latest wave than it did in the first two, the number of cases is regularly increasing.
The number of hospitalizations has remained between 50 and 65 people for the last seven days, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council on Thursday.
There were 37 people in the ICU and 26 in general isolation Thursday. This is up from Wednesday, when there were 33 people with the coronavirus in the intensive care unit and 28 in general isolation.
There have been 45 new COVID-19 admissions to local hospitals in the last seven days, with the most — 12 people — being admitted on Thursday.
The number of people being vaccinated also continues to climb with the number of new cases, according to the state. There were 1,620 vaccine doses administered in Angelina County between Aug. 9 and 15, the most that has been administered since May.
There had only been 244 doses administered by Thursday on the week of Aug. 16, though. Altogether, 60,342 doses have been administered in the county.
There were 28,442 people fully vaccinated as of Thursday and 34,493 people given at least one dose. The state says that 47.59% of the county’s population has been vaccinated.
