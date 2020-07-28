Book Buddies of East Texas is set to host two days of book distribution for children ages infant/toddler to middle school.
The organization will distribute 60,000 books to students, free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Chestnut Village Shopping Center, 533 S. Chestnut St. Each can choose up to six books they are interested in.
“The summer slide is real, and if kids don’t have access to books, they can’t read,” Book Buddies founder Diana Anderson said. “It’s just a vicious cycle from there on. There’s all that research that shows if kids read for 20 minutes every day, they’re exposed to about 1.8 million words each year.”
The organization would typically distribute books to 30 schools around East Texas in April or May before the schools let out for the summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to close before they had a chance to distribute.
With kids at home without a lot of access to reading material, the organization wanted to help, Anderson said.
“Given the uncertainty of when school is going to start back, we were given this opportunity to distribute our books,” volunteer Bob Inselmann said.
The city of Lufkin and Lufkin Police Department, the Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, the Citizens Chamber of Commerce and more will provide volunteers to help.
Inselmann said there will be a number of safeguards in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We’re really working hard to make it as safe as possible,” Anderson said.
The goal is to get kids hooked on reading as early as possible, and allowing the students to choose their own books is also important, Anderson said.
“This gives them the opportunity to choose and select books of their interest,” Anderson said. “We want to give the students the power of choice. When they’re able to choose their own books, they’re more likely to read.”
Many of the students the organization has met in the past have been first-time book owners, she said.
Inselmann said the book distributions they have held in the past have been very fun because the kids are so excited to choose their own books. He said some of them can hardly believe they get to keep the books.
“It’s pretty heartwarming,” Inselmann said.
If this event goes well, they are considering hosting more like it in the fall.
