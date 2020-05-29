Angelina County has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 205, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
Ninety patients have recovered, one is hospitalized and four have died in Angelina County.
A total of 2,616 people have been tested, which includes National Guard testing although those results are still pending, according to the county’s website, angelinacounty.net. Approximately 2,698 citizens have placed calls to the coronavirus call center. The Health District has tested 1,212 people.
Polk County has 56 cases and 20 recoveries out of 281 tests completed, while San Augustine County has 38 cases, 14 recoveries, one hospitalization and two deaths out of 84 tests completed. There have been seven cases out of 141 tests for the other counties within the ACCHD testing partnership.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 271 cases, up by three from Thursday’s report. The new positive cases were a 19- to 29-year-old female county resident, a 30- to 39-year-old male city resident who lived with a previously counted positive person and a 19- to 29-year-old male county resident.
“In the past ten days, the state has tested over 1,000 individuals in Nacogdoches County, focusing on known hotspots — nursing homes, a meat-processing plant and the county jail,” the city said in a Facebook post. “While a majority of the test results are still pending, DSHS reported seven positive cases from this surge testing effort at time of publishing.”
The state of Texas has had 61,006 cases of COVID-19 reported as of Friday afternoon, with an estimated 19,312 active cases, an estimated 40,068 recoveries and 1,626 deaths, according to the DSHS. It had conducted 1,027,449 viral tests and 96,719 antibody tests as of Thursday afternoon.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
