The Angelina County & Cities Health District is closed until further notice, a release from the organization states.
The first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for Feb. 23. All patients will keep the same appointment time, according to the release.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are declining, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council show.
There is still some fluctuation as those numbers drop, but SETRAC data show an overall downward trend for local hospitalization that is mostly seen in the number of people in general isolation care. The number of people in the intensive care unit remains in the low to mid-30s, according to SETRAC.
The organization reported 11 people in general isolation and 34 people in the intensive care unit Sunday, with no update for Monday or Tuesday as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. There were 202 total patients between both Lufkin hospitals on Sunday.
There were seven new COVID deaths in Angelina County between Feb. 11-15, bringing the total number of fatalities to 241, according to the Texas Department of Human Health Services. It estimates 636 active cases and 6,779 recoveries.
The state and health district report 4,506 confirmed or positive cases and 3,150 probable cases, though the number of ill had not been updated by the health district since Feb. 9 as of Tuesday afternoon.
