The Texas State Forest Festival has had to postpone certain events until spring 2022 because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, according to Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce officials.
“Over the past year and a half, we have prided ourselves on being a leader in this community and doing our part to keep you informed on COVID-19 information, ways to keep your business afloat and successful during hard times, and we continue to be committed to doing our part,” Chamber president/CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said.
“As much as we all want to get back to normal, until we can get our vaccination rate higher in Angelina County, we just can’t take the risk of exposing the hundreds of volunteers and my staff, as well as you — our community. We pray that you and your family will come and enjoy a fun event but plead with you to help us by following our recommended guidelines.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that 63,658 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. It also reports 30,022 people as being fully vaccinated — which would be a little more than one third of Angelina County’s population when compared to the latest census data.
The postponed events are the 2021 Pineywoods Car Show, 50th annual Southern Hushpuppy Championships, Big Axe BBQ Competition and East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon/Dance Championships.
These events would typically take place inside the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center’s main arena and outside barns.
The event is still expected to last from Sept. 16-19 and will feature the new Sea Lion Show, Danny Conner’s Reptile Adventures, the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers, the petting zoo, festival sweets and treats, Lumber-JACKED 5K & Fun Run, Market Day, carnival rides and games.
Forest Festival organizers encourage people who do attend to get vaccinated, make sure they’re not ill, wear a face covering, social distance, wash hands frequently and to stay home if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Most of all, please respect your fellow festival-goers,” the release states. “We’re all in this together. And please remember that some operators may be short-staffed due to labor shortages. Please practice patience and be kind to those who showed up to work and serve you at the 37th annual Texas State Forest Festival.”
