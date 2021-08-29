Wells ISD announced Sunday that the district will be extending its closure due to COVID-19 cases with classes set to resume Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The district had closed its campuses at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 24 with plans to resume classes on Monday. But with 219 of 258 students accounted for in the district’s most recent survey, 19% are showing COVID-19 symptoms and 6% have tested positive for the virus, a letter from superintendent Jill Gaston states. Among employees of the district, 15% are showing symptoms.
“We met remotely as a COVID Response Team and communicated with the Cherokee County Health Department for making this tough decision,” Gaston said. “The decision was made based on the data gathered, the fact that quarantine time is generally 10 days, and with the full support from the Cherokee County Health Department.”
Administrators will be available this week to continue to have meetings that were already planned with parents, and those meetings will be held remotely, the letter states.
Tina Glover will be available from 1-3 p.m. Monday for COVID-19 rapid testing by appointment only. Those interested can email her at tglover@wells.esc7.net to make an appointment. The district also is working with the CCHD to provide additional testing and vaccination availability.
“We know this is a hardship and was the last thing we wanted to do,” Gaston said. “We hope that this time away will allow students and employees to heal.”
Wells ISD announced Friday morning that potentially every class of the district — from pre-K through 12th grade — had a positive case or someone who exhibited symptoms that could be related to COVID-19. The school urges all parents to assume their child has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
■ Groveton ISD closed until Sept. 7 — Late Friday, Groveton ISD announced that all campuses will be closed until Sept. 7 based on the number of students and staff members who are currently ill, showing symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19.
“During our first full week of instruction, GISD had only 12 students and two employees who tested positive for COVID-19,” a letter from superintendent Jim Dillard states. “After our second week of instruction, the numbers of students and staff have increased by more than four times that amount. The health and safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance and we are taking this issue very seriously.”
No remote instruction will be provided by the district during the closure as it is waiting on further guidance for viable remote learning options, the letter states.
All extracurricular activities, games and practices are canceled until 2:30 p.m. Sept. 6.
